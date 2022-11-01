‘Bachelor in Paradise’: Does Genevieve Leave Early?

ABC’s Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 shows Genevieve Parisi and Aaron Clancy getting closer than ever. While Genevieve pursued Justin Glaze at the beginning of the season, she and Aaron are now committed. Unfortunately, the couple hits a few bumps in the road, and Genevieve threatens to leave. Does she exit Paradise early?

[Spoiler alert: Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 spoilers ahead regarding Genevieve Parisi and Aaron Clancy.]

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8 Episode 10 featured conflict between Genevieve and Aaron

Genevieve Parisi and Aaron Clancy | ABC/Craig Sjodin

Bachelor in Paradise couple Genevieve Parisi and Aaron Clancy seem like a great match. But, like all couples on the show, they’re not without conflict. In season 8 episode 10, Genevieve fixated on Justin Glaze’s return, which upset Aaron given her history with the contestant. Justin returned to have a shot at a romance with Eliza Isichei.

“It makes it sound like it’s not my success that brought me and you together — it’s Justin’s failing … I want it to be because you like me, not because Justin was a dick,” Aaron explained to Genevieve.

Hearing this threw Genevieve into even more of a spiral. While she initially panicked over Justin arriving on the beach for the second time, hearing Aaron’s concerns resulted in an even bigger breakdown. She apologized to Aaron but remained in tears. Aaron then apologized for “overreacting” to Genevieve.

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ spoilers: Does Genevieve leave early?

While Genevieve and Aaron could leave their conflict behind them, it appears to rear its ugly head once again in Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 Episode 11. The preview for the episode that aired after episode 10 shows the couple verbally fighting again.

“Are you really doing this?” Aaron asks Genevieve in one scene of them sitting together. They both look like they’re in shock.

“Aaron and Genevieve are at odds,” a voiceover from Michael Allio states.

The scene then cuts back to Genevieve speaking to Aaron. “I’m explaining my feelings,” she tells him.

“That’s gaslighting right there,” he responds.

Another scene shows their fighting heating up. Aaron tells Genevieve that something that occurs is “f***ed up,” and he also adds that he’s not going to “threaten” his “happiness.” Finally, Genevieve is seen running through Paradise packing her bags.

“You can tell him I’m leaving,” she says as she gathers two bags and heads out.

So, does Genevieve really leave early? While the previews make it look like Genevieve leaves Aaron after their fight, spoilers posted to Reddit indicate she doesn’t actually go. A scene in the preview shows Aaron and Genevieve speaking while Genevieve is holding two of her bags. Given this context, it seems likely that she planned to leave, but Aaron stops her. They probably have a conversation and sort out their differences before Genevieve decides to stay.

Are she and Aaron still together?

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 Episode 11 will surely bring the drama to the beach. So, do Genevieve and Aaron Clancy stay together until the end of the season?

According to Bachelor in Paradise spoilers posted on Reddit, the couple ends the season together but ultimately breaks up. They also don’t end the show engaged. We’ll be curious to see what leads to their breakup and what they have to say about their relationship during the Paradise reunion.

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

