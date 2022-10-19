‘Bachelor in Paradise’: What Happened to Danielle Maltby’s Fiancé?

Love connections are forming on ABC’s Bachelor in Paradise Season 8, and fans are excited to learn more about Danielle Maltby. Danielle entered the beach during week 4, and she immediately gravitated toward Michael Allio. She shared that she also went through a tragic death in her life. Here’s what happened to her fiancé.

Danielle Maltby connected with Michael Allio on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8

Michael Allio and Danielle Maltby seemed like the perfect match on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8. After Sierra Jackson left, Michael wasn’t sure he’d find another connection — but he instantly clicked with Danielle. Michael was uncertain about pursuing a relationship with Danielle, as he didn’t know whether he’d be able to open up to another woman again after the death of his wife. But he and Danielle connected through their losses, as she shared that her fiancé died.

“Sometimes when it starts feeling real, the guards go up and you start to look for like, not reasons for it to fail, but not approaching it with the same open way that you would do it before tragedy kind of hit our lives,” he shared with her.

Ultimately, the two went on a date together, and they ended that date with a kiss. Michael then shared that he might’ve just gone on the last first date of his life.

How did Danielle Maltby lose her fiancé?

With Danielle Maltby and Michael Allio both opening up about their losses on Bachelor in Paradise, what happened to Danielle’s fiancé, Nick Haag? The couple was engaged for three months before Nick died of a drug overdose in 2011. He passed in Wisconsin’s Waukesha Memorial Hospital.

During Nick Viall’s season of The Bachelor, Danielle elaborated. “I was engaged and five and a half years ago he passed away,” she said back in 2017, according to Us Weekly. “He overdosed on drugs and I found him. I didn’t know he was an addict so it was a complete shock.” While speaking to Michael, she further explained that she was the first one to perform CPR on Nick, but to no avail.

“To anyone who has lost someone, is working on getting through that time — it’s OK to be happy again,” she posted, according to Bachelor Nation. “It’s OK to laugh even if it makes you feel like crap at first. It’s OK to feel heavy when your song comes on the radio. It’s OK to sit and cry in the shower and its OK to scream in your car.”

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ spoilers: Does the couple get engaged?

With Danielle Maltby and Michael Allio connecting in Bachelor in Paradise Season 8, can fans expect an engagement?

According to spoilers posted to Reddit, they don’t get engaged. But they do end the show together, and it seems they’re still together well after filming ended. It’s possible that fans will see an engagement during the reunion, but we won’t hold our breath.

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

