‘Bachelor in Paradise’: What Happened Between Justin and Salley at Stagecoach?

ABC’s Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 is heating up with the drama. In week 2, fans saw Salley Carson’s bags appear on the beach, but she did not. Additional rumors spread that Salley and Justin Glaze had a flirty past that began at Stagecoach Festival. So, what really happened between Salley and Justin? Here’s what we know.

[Spoiler alert: Potential Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 spoilers ahead regarding Justin Glaze and Salley Carson.]

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8 cast members Justin Glaze and Salley Carson have a past

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 Week 3 features Justin Glaze and Salley Carson coming face to face on the show. In week 2, Salley’s luggage arrived without her. Wells Adams relayed the events that led to her luggage arriving on the beach before she did, and it involved her contacting her ex-boyfriend and missing several flights before deciding to head to the beach.

Also in week 2, Genevieve Parisi discussed Justin’s past with Salley. According to Genevieve, Justin was all over Salley at Stagecoach Festival — a country music event that Bachelor Nation members often go to together. “A ton of people from Bachelor Nation went to Stagecoach,” Genevieve said. “And, Salley was all over Justin. Justin was all over Salley.”

Genevieve explained that she didn’t want to see Salley, as she hoped to keep her relationship with Justin uninterrupted.

What happened at Stagecoach Festival between Justin Glaze and Salley Carson?

#BachelorInParadise’s Kira Mengistu and Justin Glaze have VERY different accounts of what went down at #Stagecoach. ? https://t.co/PT5dUX94GR — Us Weekly (@usweekly) October 5, 2022

With Genevieve Parisi upset by Salley Carson’s luggage arriving during Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 Week 2, fans wonder what really went down between Justin Glaze and Salley.

According to Bustle, Justin spoke about Salley with the Click Bait With Bachelor Nation podcast. “I did meet Salley, and she was cool,” he said. Then, when asked if she was single, he answered, “Uh yeah, I would hope so.” This seems to signify they had more than a friendly relationship.

With that said, Justin confirmed that “literally nothing went down,” which goes against what Genevieve suggested happened. But he also said he’d be interested in Salley if she appeared on Paradise. “If I happened to be there, and she happened to be there, like, yeah, that’s somebody that I would pursue,” he added.

Justin and Salley’s Stagecoach situation also sparked conflict between Justin and Kira Mengistu. Kira claims she was with five other girls at Stagecoach, one of whom was Salley. “Stagecoach was fun, wasn’t it @Justin_Glaze,” she tweeted, according to Us Weekly.

“Lmfao Kira was at Stagecoach? This whole story is newssss to meeee,” he tweeted back, dissing Kira. “Anything for some screen time though I guess? *Sigh*.”

Kira then tweeted that she and Justin had conversations at the music festival. “Get some glasses and a better attitude,” she tweeted again.

Do they connect on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8?

On last night's #BachelorinParadise, a lone suitcase arrived with more questions than answers—and its drama-loving owner no where in sight! https://t.co/HqoVtsOHRP — Parade Magazine (@ParadeMagazine) October 4, 2022

So, do Justin Glaze and Salley Carson form a connection on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8? It seems they don’t spend much time together. While Salley eventually makes it to the beach in week 3, she self-eliminates, according to spoilers posted to Reddit.

“Salley has left the show and is on her way back. Very dramatic,” says a text regarding Salley’s self-elimination. “Wasn’t happy with how the producers set her up. … Producers had other girls grill her about her ex-fiancé. She didn’t like how it was making her look, so she left.”

It looks like Justin will have to continue to pursue Genevieve or explore other options.

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

