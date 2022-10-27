‘Bachelor in Paradise’: Johnny DePhillipo’s Brother and Friend Support Cheating Accusations Against Victoria Fuller

ABC’s Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 continues on, and Johnny DePhillipo and Victoria Fuller appear to still be going strong. The couple met each other early in Paradise, and fans hope to see them make it to the end. Unfortunately, recent rumors suggest Victoria cheated on Johnny after the show — and Johnny’s brother and friend may have just solidified the accusations.

[Spoiler alert: Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 spoilers ahead regarding Johnny DePhillipo and Victoria Fuller.]

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ spoilers: Do Johnny DePhillipo and Victoria Fuller get engaged?

Victoria Fuller and Johnny DePhillipo in 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 8

Early Bachelor in Paradise spoilers gave fans hope for Johnny DePhillipo and Victoria Fuller. Johnny got quite far in Gabby Windey/Rachel Recchia’s season of The Bachelorette. While he developed a close relationship with Gabby, he had difficulty seeing himself getting engaged by the end. However, in Paradise, he seems all in with Victoria, who got her start on Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor.

Johnny and Victoria reportedly get engaged at the end of Bachelor in Paradise Season 8. But it seems they don’t last. According to Reality Steve, the couple broke up in early September 2022. Along with the breakup rumors came reports that Victoria was seen with Greg Grippo in Italy and she cheated on Johnny twice during their engagement.

At the time of the report, Reality Steve couldn’t confirm or deny the cheating. But he did confirm that Johnny and Victoria ended their relationship.

Johnny DePhillipo’s brother and friend support the cheating accusations

Johnny DePhillipo on 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 8

Victoria Fuller hasn’t publically commented on the Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 rumors. Johnny DePhillipo left hints on Twitter that may point to Victoria cheating. But it seems his brother and friend seen during The Bachelorette hometowns did not hold back.

A screenshot posted to Reddit shows comments made on Instagram regarding the situation. One comment reads, “Johnny >>>>>>> trashy VFuller.” Johnny’s brother “liked” the comment.

Another comment reads, “She’s a cheater!” Johnny’s friend as seen on his hometown date made the comment.

While Johnny’s friend and brother are clearly on his side, there remains a lack of evidence to support the rumor that Victoria cheated. Fans on Reddit pointed out that Victoria may have moved on from Johnny quickly, but this doesn’t necessarily mean she cheated.

“The only ‘evidence,’ if you can even call it that, is the fact that Johnny’s friend commented on his post saying VF is a cheater,” a fan wrote. “We don’t know if it’s true, but it definitely raises suspicions.”

Reality Steve released new footage showing Victoria Fuller and Greg Grippo in Italy

(VIDEO): Victoria Fuller and Greg Grippo near the Trevi Fountain in Rome, Italy earlier this morning. pic.twitter.com/b2MhSFl3i2 — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) October 25, 2022

When these Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 rumors surrounding Victoria Fuller, Johnny DePhillipo, and Greg Grippo were first released, it was difficult to confirm whether Victoria and Greg were actually traveling together. But Reality Steve posted undeniable evidence.

“Yesterday, I posted a quick 6-second video sent to me of them near the Trevi Fountain in Rome yesterday morning,” Reality Steve wrote. “It was the first video of their faces, and if you pause it, you can clearly see it’s them. … We can sit here and debate why they did this, did they think they wouldn’t get caught, etc til the end of time, and only they know the answer to that. What I do know is that drama seems to follow Victoria around whenever she’s in the news.”

With the Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 reunion taping soon, we imagine Victoria and Johnny will both hit the hot seat.

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

