‘Bachelor in Paradise’: Justin Glaze and Susie Evans Spark Rumors After Hanging Out

ABC’s Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 reunion is almost here, and fans get to see Justin Glaze, Rodney Mathews, and Eliza Isichei come face to face after their love triangle. Eliza left the show to pursue Justin in a series of shocking events. But now, Justin and The Bachelor winner Susie Evans are sparking romance rumors. Here’s why.

Are Eliza Isichei and Justin Glaze still together? They talk during the ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ reunion

Eliza Isichei and Justin Glaze | ABC/Craig Sjodin

Eliza Isichei was stuck in a love triangle with Rodney Mathews and Justin Glaze. While Eliza initially connected strongly with Rodney, she was intrigued and attracted to Justin. Unfortunately, the love triangle went awry during a rose ceremony. Eliza gave Rodney her rose and then regretted it the next morning. She then left Paradise en route to Baltimore, Maryland to ask Justin for another chance.

So, are Eliza and Justin still together after Bachelor in Paradise Season 8? While Eliza wanted to get to know Justin better, he denied her advances. Reality Steve gave more information about what went down after the Bachelor in Paradise reunion.

“Also, Justin said after Eliza left Baltimore they were supposed to meet up in LA,” he tweeted. “They’d talked for hours after cameras left and he’d told her no and were thinking about maybe trying in LA but she ghosted him. She said he didn’t hit her up until like 11 at night when he was there.”

Justin Glaze and Susie Evans are sparking romance rumors

Susie Evans and Clayton Echard | Craig Sjodin via Getty Images

With Eliza Isichei and Justin Glaze totally finished with their romance after the Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 reunion, that likely means Justin is single. And he seems to be sparking romance rumors with Susie Evans. Susie was previously engaged to The Bachelor star Clayton Echard.

A Reddit user posted a screenshot of Susie’s Instagram Stories. She posted a photo of her and Justin smiling together and throwing peace signs up with their fingers. “The collab you didn’t see coming,” Susie captioned the post. “We may have caught walking pneumonia but we got the work done.” In the following stories, she posted about staying in Baltimore to work on her blog.

Could Susie possibly be soft-launching a romance with Justin? Some fans might think so given the photo. But many other fans think Susie’s trying to connect with more Bachelor Nation people after her breakup with Clayton. Additionally, given the content on her blog that reflects on her breakup with Clayton, it seems likely she’s not looking for a romance with Justin at all.

“Susie has been pretty isolated since she and Clayton stayed in VA Beach since right after the season,” a fan wrote. “I’m excited to see if she mingles with more of Bachelor Nation once she moves to LA in a few months.”

Why did Susie Evans and Clayton Echard break up?

RELATED: The Bachelor’ Couple Susie Evans and Clayton Echard Confess Their Biggest Regrets From the Show

Justin Glaze and Susie Evans both appear single following the Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 reunion, so anything could happen. But Susie’s breakup with Clayton Echard might still feel fresh.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the couple had extreme communication difficulties and different career goals. While Clayton and Susie agreed to move to Phoenix, Arizona, they both realized the move didn’t make as much sense for either of them as they originally thought. As for the communication hardships, Clayton said they’d talk in circles for hours.

“If you took any of these things and isolated them, I think we would’ve gotten through it with flying colors, but it was just one thing after the next,” Clayton said.

The couple didn’t completely shut the door on a possible reconciliation. Many Bachelor Nation fans are still rooting for them.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.