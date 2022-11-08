‘Bachelor in Paradise’: Katie Thurston Weighs in on Greg Grippo and Victoria Fuller

ABC’s Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 continues to show Victoria Fuller and Johnny DePhillipo’s romance. The couple seems great together on the beach, but fans know they don’t last. Now, Victoria’s dating Greg Grippo from Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette. Here’s what Katie said about Greg and Victoria now that the couple’s official.

[Spoiler alert: Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 spoilers ahead regarding Victoria Fuller, Johnny DePhillipo, and Greg Grippo.]

What did Katie Thurston say about Greg Grippo after their breakup?

Greg Grippo and Katie Thurston on ‘The Bachelorette’ | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

Greg Grippo was a frontrunner on Katie Thurston’s season before he was involved with Victoria Fuller and the current drama on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8. While on Katie’s season, Greg struggled when Katie wouldn’t tell him she loved him. He ultimately left the show on his own accord, resulting in an explosive argument between them on the show that left Katie sobbing on the floor and nearly quitting.

During The Bachelorette After the Final Rose, Katie and Greg came face to face — and didn’t go well. Katie accused Greg of using her to further his acting career and of gaslighting her on the show. Greg apologized for how things went down on her season but denied her allegations.

“And we’re ready to just close that door forever and move forward,” Katie told Us Weekly at the time. “You can be happy and in love in your relationship but still be upset with how someone treated you in the past and you want to speak on it.”

Katie Thurston weighed in on the Greg Grippo and Victoria Fuller drama from ‘Bachelor in Paradise’

It looks like Victoria Fuller just "soft launched" her #BachelorNation romance with Greg Grippo! ? https://t.co/zDgtkGY6lI — ExtraTV (@extratv) November 8, 2022

RELATED: ‘Bachelor in Paradise’: Peter Weber’s Ex-Girlfriend Calls Victoria Fuller Out: ‘Who Believes Me Now?’

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 features Johnny DePhillipo and Victoria Fuller’s relationship. But fans paying attention know Victoria and Johnny broke up. Now, Victoria’s dating Greg Grippo.

Katie Thurston weighed in on the drama. According to a Reddit screenshot, she posted a text message between her and a friend to her Instagram Stories.

“And how are you feeling about Greg and Victoria?” the friend asked. “Or could you care less?”

“Lol literally [couldn’t] care less,” Katie answered. “Now, Nick on the other hand posting the video of them is a weird and cringe move — lol.” Katie’s referencing Nick Viall posting a video of Greg and Victoria playing board games with him and his girlfriend.

“I truly believe she doesn’t care,” a fan on Reddit wrote. “But also, love her for using it as an opportunity to take a shot at Nick, lol, she’s right — the level of investment he has in this crap is cringe as hell.”

The ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8 reunion will cover Victoria Fuller and Johnny DePhillipo’s breakup

Victoria & Greg were talking pre paradise but nothing serious. He had his ex (Clemence) and didn't go & she went but she told Johnny about it. Then he’d see Greg texting her but she assured him she & Greg were just friends. Johnny found out thru social media about the Italy trip. — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) November 5, 2022

Fans keeping up with the Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 drama between Victoria Fuller and Greg Grippo should know that Greg will be at the reunion. According to spoilers from Reality Steve, Victoria and Johnny will meet to discuss their breakup. They air their grievances and discuss what occurred, including the cheating rumors surrounding Victoria.

“Victoria and Greg were talking pre-Paradise but nothing serious,” Reality Steve tweeted regarding what was discussed during the reunion. “He had his ex (Clemence) and didn’t go and she went but she told Johnny about it. Then, he’d see Greg texting her but she assured him she and Greg were just friends. Johnny found out through social media about the Italy trip.”

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.