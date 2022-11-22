‘Bachelor in Paradise’: Are Logan and Kate Together After the Show?

ABC’s Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 shows Logan Palmer and Kate Gallivan’s relationship. Logan and Kate got together midway through the season. At times, they seemed like a great pairing — but Kate’s grown critical of Logan’s lifestyle, leaving fans wondering how their relationship will progress. So, are they together after the show?

[Spoiler alert: Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 spoilers ahead regarding Logan Palmer and Kate Gallivan.]

Logan Palmer and Kate Gallivan

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8 features Logan Palmer and Kate Gallivan’s ups and downs

Logan Palmer and Kate Gallivan have had great moments and terrible moments in Bachelor in Paradise Season 8. While Logan originally connected with Shanae Ankney, Kate caught his eye when she entered the beach. Logan ditched his romance with Shanae for Kate, and the couple progressed in their feelings for each other.

Later on, it was Kate’s turn to choose between two men. She went on a date with Hayden Markowitz and learned that he spent $100,000 on his dog, Rambo. While Kate didn’t feel a spark with Hayden, she mentioned multiple times that she could grow more interested because he clearly has money.

While speaking to the women on the beach, she expressed her concerns over Logan’s finances. Ultimately, she chose to stay with Logan, sending Hayden packing. But Logan’s lack of funds continued to bother Kate.

Are Logan and Kate together after the show?

-On BIP, Lyndsey W arrived and asked Logan on a date. Kate didn’t want him going so he told her no. At the next rose ceremony, Logan offered Kate a rose and she said no. Mentioned something about how he drives an orange Nissan and couldn’t afford a certain gym membership. — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) November 5, 2022

So, are Logan Palmer and Kate Gallivan still together after Bachelor in Paradise Season 8? According to spoilers, they’re no longer together. They break up during the final rose ceremony.

Reality Steve reports Logan offers Kate the final rose, but Kate refuses to take it, ending their relationship. “On BIP, Lyndsey W arrived and asked Logan on a date,” the spoiler guru tweeted. “Kate didn’t want him going, so he told her no. At the next rose ceremony, Logan offered Kate a rose and she said no. [He] mentioned something about how he drives an orange Nissan and couldn’t afford a certain gym membership.”

It doesn’t look like Kate and Logan reconciled after the Bachelor in Paradise reunion, either. Logan posted TikToks making fun of his alleged lack of money. Kate also appeared to shade Logan on Instagram. “A Costco card and some extra guac ain’t gettin’ you here,” she captioned her Instagram Stories of her in Mexico, according to Reddit. The Costco and guac references are from Logan’s TikToks.

Logan gained a bigger fan base after ‘Bachelor in Paradise’

Are happily ever afters on the horizon? ✨ Watch the #BachelorInParadise Two-Night Finale Event starting tonight at 8/7c on ABC & Stream on Hulu! pic.twitter.com/FqUJ1CXzxs — Bachelor in Paradise (@BachParadise) November 21, 2022

Kate Gallivan fell out of favor with many fans due to her behavior on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8. And Logan Palmer gained fans and followers. While Logan didn’t have a great reputation following The Bachelorette, his funny social media content making fun of himself and his relationship with Kate has won fans over.

“She is so awful,” a fan on Reddit wrote. “God, Kate, just focus on someone older, wealthier, and more established in his career. Logan isn’t the one for her, and that’s fine, but she’s gotta stop treating him like this. Just move on.”

“Let it go, Kate,” another fan wrote. “Logan won.”

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

