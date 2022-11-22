‘Bachelor in Paradise’: Mara, Ency, and Lyndsey Never Had a Fair Chance at Love

ABC’s Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 is almost over. And fans are gearing up to see multiple engagements take place on the beach. Several cast members this season got to know each other from the beginning, and they had time to allow their romance to blossom. However, the same can’t be said for Mara Agrait, Ency Abedin, and Lyndsey Windham.

[Spoiler alert: Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 spoilers ahead regarding Mara Agrait, Ency Abedin, and Lyndsey Windham.]

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8 cast | ABC/Craig Sjodin

Mara Agrait, Ency Abedin, and Lyndsey Windham joined the ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8 cast

Ency Abedin, Mara Agrait, and Lyndsey Windham were the last to join the Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 cast. Lyndsey hoped to go on a date with Logan Palmer. But Logan was already wrapped up in his romance with Kate Gallivan. Logan shut down Lyndsey’s request to go out with him, and she ultimately sent herself home, as her options were too limited.

Mara also had a difficult time connecting with any of the men. She chose to go on a date with one of the young twins, which upset Florence Moerenhout. While Mara appeared to have a good time with the younger guy, their relationship didn’t seem like it could possibly reach an engagement by the end.

Ency had the worst time in Paradise out of all three new women. She connected with Andrew Spencer even though Andrew was actively dating Jessenia Cruz. During a night out at the Sadie Hawkins dance, she panicked over Jessenia and Andrew talking, resulting in Andrew dumping her. She, Andrew, and Jessenia went home that night.

The 3 women never had a fair chance at love due to how late they joined the cast

If Mara Agrait, Ency Abedin, and Lyndsey Windham joined the Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 cast at the show’s beginning, it’s likely they would’ve had much more success connecting with the men on the beach.

Ency and Andrew Spencer seemed to really hit it off. While Andrew admitted he remained preoccupied with Teddi Wright ever since she left, it’s entirely possible that he could’ve overcome his feelings if he had more time with Ency. Lyndsey and Logan Palmer also seemed like a better pairing than Logan and Kate Gallivan. If Logan met Lyndsey first, that could’ve been a strong love connection. Mara also would’ve had a chance to meet some of the men who already went home.

The three women joining the show so late never gave them a fair chance at love. It seems like the producers brought them on to stir the pot and create chaos for TV, which goes against the show’s objective.

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ needs to stagger the cast better

Will Ency make a splash on the beach? ? #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/FFm3VztUkS — Bachelor in Paradise (@BachParadise) November 15, 2022

Ideally, every cast member from Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 could hit the beach together and have an equal opportunity to find love. If this isn’t an option due to how the eliminations work, then new groups of men and women should hit the beach together. Many fans agree with this sentiment.

“I wish it would bring on guys and girls at the same time so we wouldn’t have so many new editions going home the same day they come,” a fan on Reddit wrote. “Ency is one of the few ‘successes’ of a late entry, although short-lived.”

Other fans think the eliminated contestants should have another shot with the newcomers.

“I think it could be good to add a ‘redemption rose’ moment later on where the singles on the beach get to choose to bring a handful of eliminated contestants back,” another fan noted. “I think they should bring in mixed-gender groups towards the end anyway so that the last-chance arrivals have a shot with each other if the OGs are all paired off. Then, throw the redemption rose in there as a twist so that there’s more of a chance that connections will happen and the producers get the gender imbalance they need to make a compelling rose ceremony.”

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

