‘Bachelor in Paradise’: Michael Allio Should’ve Gone Home

ABC’s Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 brought Michael Allio to the beach. Michael connected with Katie Thurston on her season of The Bachelorette, but he self-eliminated after not feeling ready to move forward with a relationship after his wife’s death. More recently, Sierra Jackson self-eliminated in Paradise after their relationship didn’t work out. But should she have gone home, or should Michael have bailed?

[Spoiler alert: Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 spoilers regarding Michael Allio ahead.]

Why did Sierra Jackson leave ‘Bachelor in Paradise’? She and Michael Allio hit it off

Michael Allio and Sierra Jackson connected early on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8. Michael explained his situation to Sierra, and she was incredibly understanding. His wife died, and he prioritized finding a healthy relationship for himself and his son so that he could move forward. Sierra noted how excited she was to become a stepmother to Michael’s son potentially.

Unfortunately, Sierra and Michael didn’t work out. Sierra surprised Michael by naming three stars after him, his son, and his wife, but he felt the gesture was too forward. Ultimately, he asked Sierra if they could continue on as friends.

“I’m trying to find a way back to happiness and the thing that scares me the most is that I’m using people that I actually care about to help me get there,” Michael explained to her. “And I’m hurting them along the way. And it’s messing with me. I care so much about you. I don’t want you to be one of those.”

UItimately, Sierra chose to leave the beach, as she didn’t want to see Michael make new connections while she remained there.

Michael Allio should’ve been the one to go home, not Sierra Jackson

Sierra Jackson headed home of her own volition on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8. But it should’ve been Michael Allio who made his way off the beach with the explanation he gave.

Michael explained to the cameras that he was looking for a long-term partner, not just a fun Paradise hookup. While his relationship with Sierra moved quickly, she was ready to offer him something he might have trouble finding elsewhere. He explained to Sierra that he didn’t want her to be collateral damage on his road to recovering from his wife’s death — and yet, he chose to continue to attempt to find love on the beach after she decided to leave.

It seems Michael does hope to find love in Paradise, but he just isn’t that into Sierra as a romantic partner. His words didn’t echo this sentiment, though. Instead of offering her complete honesty regarding his feelings toward her, he softened the blow. If Sierra watches the show back and sees him connect with other women after she leaves, this might make the truth even more difficult.

Does he find love on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8?

With Michael Allio and Sierra Jackson completely over, does he find love in Bachelor in Paradise Season 8?

Spoilers posted to Reddit note he does. Michael and Danielle Maltby connect after she invites him on a date, and they remain together through the rest of the show. The spoilers note the couple ends the show dating, so it’s clear Michael was ready for a relationship — just not with Sierra.

Danielle and Michael might be a fantastic success story for Bachelor in Paradise. But how Michael handled his breakup with Sierra could’ve used fine-tuning.

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

