‘Bachelor in Paradise’: Are Michael and Danielle Still Together?

ABC’s Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 is coming to a close, and the cast has major decisions to make. Michael Allio and Danielle Maltby have been together since early in the season, and they haven’t strayed from their relationship since connecting on the beach. So, are they still together after the Bachelor in Paradise reunion?

[Spoiler alert: Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 spoilers ahead regarding Michael Allio and Danielle Maltby.]

Michael Allio and Danielle Maltby connected instantly on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8

Michael Allio and Danielle Maltby connected at the perfect time on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8. Michael initially had a relationship with Sierra Jackson, but he broke up with her after failing to see a future with her. When Sierra left, Michael wasn’t sure where his next rose would come from — and that’s when Danielle arrived. Danielle and Michael knew each other before Paradise, but they had never connected in person. While on a date, they shared their stories of grief and established a romance.

“You can’t get it if you haven’t been in a situation like this,” Danielle shared while on the Talking It Out with Bachelor Nation podcast, according to Bachelor Nation. “It’s a weird balance to feel so much nuance and layers to the grieving process and it’s different with every relationship. We just can’t judge people, especially those in these kinds of situations.”

Are Michael Allio and Danielle Maltby still together?

So, are Michael Allio and Danielle Maltby together after the Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 reunion?

Reality Steve says the couple doesn’t get engaged on the show. While they seem like one of the strongest couples on the beach, they choose to wait for an engagement. They reportedly leave the show just dating as a couple.

“I’d be lying if I said there wasn’t a certain amount of fear,” Danielle says in a teaser for the finale.

Reality Steve gave more details about where Michael and Danielle stand now. “Michael and Danielle are still together,” the spoiler guru tweeted. “Danielle is moving to Ohio but getting her own place. They are taking things slow.”

Some fans might think the couple moving slowly could mean their relationship isn’t as strong as the show depicts. But it’s more likely that the couple wants to ensure their romance will work in the real world when Michael’s son is involved.

Sierra Jackson calls out Michael Allio during the ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8 reunion

While Michael Allio and Danielle Maltby might be happy, Sierra Jackson wasn’t. According to Reality Steve’s Twitter, she roasts Michael on the Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 reunion.

“She said Michael kissed her three times after they broke up and was under the impression there was still a chance. Michael denied doing that,” the spoiler guru tweeted regarding what’s about to go down during the reunion.

Sierra clarified that she’s not happy with Michael, Danielle, or anyone discussing her post-show. She tweeted screenshots from a Reddit page that discussed Danielle talking about her with Kaitlyn Bristowe in Kaitlyn’s Off the Vine podcast. “Leaving these here,” Sierra tweeted, according to Us Weekly.

Given the recent drama, we doubt Sierra, Danielle, and Michael will hang out in the future.

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

