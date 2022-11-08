‘Bachelor in Paradise’: Peter Weber’s Ex-Girlfriend Calls Victoria Fuller Out: ‘Who Believes Me Now?’

ABC’s Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 has serious drama surrounding Victoria Fuller and Johnny DePhillipo. Victoria and Johnny seem solid on the show, but rumors suggest Victoria may have cheated on Johnny with The Bachelorette contestant Greg Grippo. More recently, The Bachelor star Peter Weber’s ex-girlfriend called Victoria out on Instagram due to Victoria’s alleged bad behavior.

[Spoiler alert: Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 spoilers ahead regarding Victoria Fuller and Johnny DePhillipo.]

The ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8 reunion covers Victoria Fuller and Johnny DePhillipo’s breakup

Victoria Fuller and Johnny DePhillipo are going strong so far on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8. But they reportedly break up post-Paradise. Early rumors suggested Victoria cheated on Johnny, ultimately leading to their breakup. Then, Victoria was spotted with Greg Grippo in Italy and in parts of the U.S.

According to Reality Steve, the Bachelor in Paradise reunion will cover everything that occurred between Victoria and Johnny. On the spoiler guru’s daily podcast, he noted that Johnny and Victoria went through couple’s counseling but couldn’t save their relationship. Additionally, during the reunion, Victoria claimed Johnny called her names, and Johnny claimed Victoria threw a wine glass at him. Greg also arrived at the reunion to sit with Victoria.

Tyler Norris also chimed in on the rumors during the reunion. He claimed he heard about the Victoria cheating rumors via a reporter.

Peter Weber’s ex-girlfriend just called out Victoria Fuller on Instagram

Despite the Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 rumors regarding Victoria Fuller, she maintained she was just friends with Greg Grippo before her breakup with Johnny. But Peter Weber’s ex-girlfriend doesn’t believe it.

“Sooooooo who believes me now?” Merissa Pence wrote along with the investigative emoji, according to Reddit.

Merissa Pence dated Peter for five months, and she also knew Victoria. “We became friends when I moved back from Los Angeles about three years ago,” Merissa explained to Us Weekly in 2020. “Our first encounter was that she told me she was going to slash my tires because I was hanging out with one of her ex-boyfriends.”

“If there is a guy she wants, she’s like, ‘He’s mine.’ There is a one-way street there and nobody else is getting involved,” Merissa continued. “She just thinks that the world revolves around her and she’s the hottest thing that’s ever hit this planet.”

Who is Greg Grippo? Victoria is allegedly still dating him

With so much talk about Greg Grippo attending the Bachelor in Paradise reunion, who is he? He got his start on Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette, and many fans expected he would be her final choice. Unfortunately, they had a blowout argument that ended with Katie accusing Greg of gaslighting. The New Jersey native couldn’t salvage his relationship with Katie after that, and they left on bad terms.

Since his breakup with Katie, Greg hasn’t been in Paradise. Reality Steve notes he was seeing someone at the time of Paradise Season 8, thus one of the reasons he didn’t join the cast. Now that he’s dating Victoria, Bachelor Nation put him back on their radar as someone to watch.

After the Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 reunion, it appears Victoria and Greg continue to date. We’ll be interested to see if their relationship continues.

