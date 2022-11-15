‘Bachelor in Paradise’: Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey Have No Reason to Hit the Beach

ABC’s Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 Week 8 continues with more romance and more new contestants. Additionally, fans will see two familiar faces — Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia. Gabby and Rachel shock the contestants by hitting the beach. But should they even be there? Here’s why their appearance doesn’t make sense.

[Spoiler alert: Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 Week 8 spoilers ahead.]

Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey arrive in ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8 Week 8

Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia | Randy Holmes via Getty Images

RELATED: ‘Bachelor in Paradise’: Genevieve Accuses Aaron of ‘Creating Drama’ and ‘Playing a Game’ on Instagram

The preview for Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 Week 8 shows everything fans can expect from the two episodes. Several couples, like Johnny DePhillipo and Victoria Fuller, Serene Russell and Brandon Jones, and Michael Allio and Danielle Maltby, are stronger than ever. But new women threaten to shake up the current relationships. Mara Agrait, Lyndsey Windham, and Ency Abedin hit the beach.

Aside from the new cast members, Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey also join the cast. The preview shows the women entering the beach together, and it looks like they arrive to stir up the drama.

“We know so much,” Rachel’s voiceover states. “I feel like we could also have insight.”

The cameras in the preview then show Gabby hugging Kate Gallivan. Logan then says, “Oh no.”

There’s no reason for the women to hit the beach if they’re not joining the cast

.@GabrielaWindey and @pilot__rachel are ready to spill all the tea! ☕️ Don't miss #BachelorInParadise tonight and tomorrow at 8/7c on ABC & Stream on Hulu! pic.twitter.com/eor9ADpOip — Bachelor in Paradise (@BachParadise) November 14, 2022

At this point, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia could join the Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 cast. Rachel infamously broke off her engagement with Tino Franco after Tino kissed another woman. While Gabby ended her season engaged, she and Erich Schwer broke up.

When Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon hit the beach, they offered their support and guidance, as they both fell in love with each other in Paradise. But Gabby and Rachel don’t have that history. Additionally, early spoilers suggested the women come to the beach to talk about Logan Palmer and Kate Gallivan.

“Well, Kate and Logan inevitably end up breaking up in Paradise,” Reality Steve wrote. “Whatever the reasoning is, I guess we’ll have to see it play out, but Gabby and Rachel BOTH were down in Paradise toward the end of filming and they told Kate about Logan and that he was indecisive and whatnot.”

But Logan hasn’t done anything egregious so far. While he’s had multiple relationships, he hasn’t seriously hurt any of the women. In fact, it looks like Kate is the one who’s indecisive, as she was leaning toward going for Hayden Markowitz because Hayden has more money.

With the spoilers and this information in mind, there’s not enough drama for Gabby and Rachel to sort through that justifies their arrival in Paradise.

Gabby Windey may talk about her breakup with Erich Schwer during the ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ reunion

Sometimes love has its thorns.? #TheBachelorette's Rachel Recchia has responded to the news of Gabby Windey's called-off engagement.https://t.co/7MKGswAHtH — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) November 8, 2022

It’s unlikely that Gabby Windey’s recent breakup with Erich Schwer will be referenced during Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 Week 8. But we imagine she may take a few minutes to talk about it during the Bachelor in Paradise reunion because it’s so fresh.

“She felt they weren’t aligned and weren’t on the same page,” an insider told E! News about the breakup. “Gabby was hoping they could give each other space and work it out but ultimately decided they didn’t have a future.”

Fans also suspect she’ll discuss this during the Dancing With the Stars semi-finals.

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.