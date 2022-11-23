‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Reunion: Who Is Greg Grippo’s Ex, Clémence Lopez?

ABC’s Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 reunion is here, and fans get to learn more about what happened between Victoria Fuller and Johnny DePhillipo. Victoria and Johnny broke up after Paradise, and Victoria was seen with Greg Grippo. During the reunion, Greg talks about his ex-girlfriend, Clémence Lopez. So, who is she?

[Spoiler alert: Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 reunion spoilers ahead regarding Victoria Fuller and Greg Grippo.]

Greg Grippo likely didn’t go on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ because of his girlfriend at the time

Fans know Greg Grippo as one of the most controversial contestants in Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette. Now, he’s creating more drama thanks to romance rumors with Victoria Fuller post-Bachelor in Paradise Season 8. According to Reality Steve, Greg arrives at the Bachelor in Paradise reunion to talk about himself and Victoria. He also mentions his ex-girlfriend, Clémence Lopez.

“Victoria and Greg were talking pre-Paradise, but nothing serious,” Reality Steve tweeted. “He had his ex (Clémence) and didn’t go and [Victoria] went but she told Johnny about it. Then, he’d see Greg texting her but she assured him she and Greg were just friends. Johnny found out through social media about the Italy trip.”

Greg also mentioned his girlfriend at the time when speaking on the Talking It Out With Bachelor Nation podcast. Bachelor Nation reports he said he wouldn’t head to Paradise because he was already dating someone, but he had high hopes for Andrew Spencer and Justin Glaze to find true love.

Who is his ex-girlfriend, Clémence Lopez?

With talk of Greg Grippo’s ex-girlfriend during the Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 reunion, who is she?

According to Elite Daily, Clémence Lopez is a French model and influencer. They likely started dating back in November 2021. She lives in Paris, and Greg reportedly sent her three dozen roses.

Her Instagram shows she also spends time in New York City, and she’s represented by the talent agencies Bureau Kapel and Bicoastal MGMT. Her TikTok reveals she’s 24 years old. Given what she’s posted on social media, it seems she spends a lot of time in the Big Apple. Greg reportedly lives in New Jersey. Her frequent visits to New York City were likely how they made their romance work.

While Greg and Clémence are seemingly no longer together, The Bachelorette star claimed he doesn’t like to play the field. “I genuinely want to find someone, you know, and I don’t necessarily like dating around,” he said. “You know, as soon as I feel like I click with someone, I like to see where it goes.”

Are Victoria Fuller and Greg Grippo dating after ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8?

Victoria Fuller and Greg Grippo aren’t trying to hide their relationship from the world. They were spotted together in Italy after Bachelor in Paradise Season 8, and Nick Viall then posted a TikTok showing the two of them hanging out together at his house. So, are they still together?

It looks like the couple’s going strong. Victoria continues to post photos of Greg’s hands to her Instagram, so they’re certainly spending as much time together as possible. Fans can expect a full relationship update during the Bachelor in Paradise reunion and later on social media.

