‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Reunion: Johnny DePhillipo and Victoria Fuller’s Accusations Against Each Other

ABC’s Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 is coming to a close, and fans can’t wait to see the couples reunite for the reunion. Johnny DePhillipo and Victoria Fuller are the hot topics of conversation. According to Reality Steve, the couple makes intense accusations about each other during the Bachelor in Paradise reunion. Here’s what Victoria and Johnny say about each other.

[Spoiler alert: Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 reunion spoilers ahead regarding Johnny DePhillipo and Victoria Fuller.]

Are Johnny DePhillipo and Victoria Fuller together after the ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8 finale?

Johnny DePhillipo and Victoria Fuller had an unlikely bond from the beginning of Bachelor in Paradise Season 8. While Victoria initially took interest in Justin Glaze, Johnny immediately swept her off her feet. Neither Victoria nor Johnny has strayed from each other during their time on the beach, and their relationship was seemingly free of drama.

During the finale, Johnny and Victoria talked about their future plans. While Johnny never saw himself getting engaged in the past, Victoria changed everything for him. “When I met you, you kinda flipped my whole world upside down,” he told her. “It scares me because now, the more we hang out and the more I spend time with you, I really can’t imagine life without you.”

Unfortunately, their Paradise romance didn’t last. They broke up in September 2022 shortly after the show ended. Now, Victoria’s dating Greg Grippo, a contestant from Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette.

The exes made accusations against each other during the ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ reunion

As expected, it wasn’t pretty. Johnny said he and Victoria were in couples counseling for 3 weeks after filming. Victoria said Johnny called her a stupid c**t and she claimed he told her she didn't cook or clean so what good was she as a woman. — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) November 5, 2022

The Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 reunion deeply exposes Johnny DePhillipo and Victoria Fuller’s flaws. While some breakups in Bachelor Nation are totally amicable, theirs was not. Reality Steve tweeted about what they both say about the accusations they each make against the other during the reunion.

According to Reality Steve, Victoria and Johnny entered couples counseling for three weeks post-filming. “Victoria said Johnny called her a stupid c**t and she claimed he told her she didn’t cook or clean so what good was she as a woman,” the spoiler guru tweeted.

During the reunion, Johnny claims he never says this. “Johnny admitted he said things he shouldn’t have and that he regretted but that he never called her that,” Reality Steve continued. The spoiler guru then claimed Johnny says Victoria “threw a wine glass at him and told him she was out of his league.”

As for Victoria and Greg Grippo, the two admit during the reunion that they talked before Paradise, but they claimed they were just friends at the time. While Greg would text Victoria while she dated Johnny, Victoria assured Johnny that nothing romantic was going on.

Greg Grippo also arrives at the reunion

To make the Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 reunion situation even more intense, Greg Grippo arrives on stage with Victoria Fuller.

“Greg Grippo WAS there,” Reality Steve tweeted. “Johnny came out first. Then they brought Victoria out to join him. Then Victoria and Greg by themselves.”

The preview for the reunion shows Greg backstage at the reunion, too. Jesse Palmer asks Victoria if she’s dating Greg now, and she presumably admits to having a new boyfriend soon after Paradise. As for Johnny, it’s unclear if he’s dating after the show.

