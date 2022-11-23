‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Reunion: Sierra Jackson Says Michael Allio Kissed Her ‘3 Times’ After Breakup

Michael Allio and Danielle Maltby spent most of their time on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 together. But before Danielle hit the beach, Michael sustained a relationship with Sierra Jackson. Now, Sierra’s calling Michael out at the Bachelor in Paradise reunion. Here’s what she claims happened after their breakup.

Sierra Jackson said during the ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ reunion that Michael Allio kissed her post-breakup

Michael Allio became very close with Sierra Jackson while on the beach. Unfortunately, their love couldn’t last a lifetime. After Sierra gave Michael a meaningful gift, he broke up with her. At the time, he stated he was still struggling with the death of his wife. But, as soon as Danielle Maltby arrived on the beach, he could put his feelings of grief aside to pursue a romance with her.

Sierra, Michael, and Danielle will all come together during the Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 reunion to discuss what went down. According to spoilers posted to Twitter by Reality Steve, Sierra calls out Michael for allegedly kissing her three times after their breakup on the show.

“She said Michael kissed her three times after they broke up and was under the impression there was still a chance,” the spoiler guru tweeted. “Michael denied doing that.”

Sierra Jackson called out Danielle Maltby for talking poorly about her on a podcast

Not only does Sierra Jackson call out Michael Allio during the Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 reunion, but she’s also not on good terms with Danielle Maltby. According to Reddit, Danielle discussed Michael and Sierra’s relationship with Kaitlyn Bristowe on Kaitlyn’s Off the Vine podcast. During their discussion, Kaitlyn calls Sierra “What’s her face?” instead of addressing her by name. The women then go on to defend Michael’s actions.

Sierra took to Twitter after the podcast episode aired. “For clarity, I’m over Michael and have been,” she tweeted. “This is why I don’t understand why I’m a point of topic for them. Those who keep saying ‘get over it’ … it’s comical because I’m in a relationship. But d**n, near 40 and hating on a 27-year-old that also had your man? Goodbye. My feelings are valid.”

Kaitlyn apologized online to Sierra. “Sierra, I am deeply sorry,” she tweeted, according to Us Weekly. “I have been reflecting for a few days and I see where I went wrong. I sent you a DM a couple days ago and one now, on Instagram. Would love to apologize offline and to you personally.”

Are Michael Allio and Danielle Maltby together after ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8?

With all of the drama surrounding Sierra Jackson, Michael Allio, and Danielle Maltby on the Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 reunion, are Michael and Danielle still together?

While they chose not to get engaged, they’re still dating. Reality Steve tweeted that the couple’s choosing to take their relationship slow.

“Michael and Danielle are still together,” the tweet reads. “Danielle is moving to Ohio, but getting her own place. They are taking things slow.”

