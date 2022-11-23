‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Reunion: Tyler Norris Weighs in on Victoria Fuller Cheating Rumors

ABC’s Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 reunion will feature Victoria Fuller and Johnny DePhillipo’s failed romance. The couple stays together through the end of Paradise, but their relationship is short-lived afterward. Spoilers suggest Tyler Norris chimes in during the reunion regarding the cheating rumors plaguing Victoria. Here’s what happens.

[Spoiler alert: Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 reunion spoilers ahead.]

The ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8 reunion shows Victoria Fuller and Johnny DePhillipo post-breakup

Johnny DePhillipo and Victoria Fuller | ABC/Craig Sjodin

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 shows Victoria Fuller and Johnny DePhillipo’s blossoming romance. Unfortunately, the relationship doesn’t last. Victoria and Greg Grippo, a contestant from Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette, were recently spotted in Italy, prompting suspicion that Victoria and Johnny were done for good. Then, Bachelor Nation star Nick Viall posted a video of Greg and Victoria at his home, confirming their relationship.

Reality Steve notes fans will see Victoria and Johnny coming together after their breakup. “As expected, it wasn’t pretty,” Reality Steve tweeted. “Johnny said he and Victoria were in couples counseling for three weeks after filming.” The spoiler guru then noted Johnny allegedly called Victoria names because, according to Johnny, “she didn’t cook or clean, so what good was she as a woman?”

“Johnny admitted he said things he shouldn’t have and that he regretted but that he never called her that,” Reality Steve continued. “Johnny said he didn’t want to air dirty laundry but eventually said Victoria threw a wine glass at him and told him she was out of his league.”

Tyler Norris weighed in on the Victoria Fuller cheating rumors

Tyler was out there w the rest of the cast and he said he heard from a reporter that Victoria cheated at a party in LA and she was telling everyone she was very much single. Victoria went off and started yelling at Tyler telling him to be quiet and this didn’t involve him. — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) November 5, 2022

With the news of Johnny DePhillipo and Victoria Fuller’s break up, cheating rumors surrounded Victoria. According to Reality Steve’s tweets, Tyler Norris gets involved during the Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 reunion.

“Tyler was out there with the rest of the cast and he said he heard from a reporter that Victoria cheated at a party in LA and she was telling everyone she was very much single,” the tweet reads. “Victoria went off and started yelling at Tyler telling him to be quiet and this didn’t involve him.”

So, what are the cheating rumors? A source shared with Reality Steve that Victoria allegedly cheated on Johnny multiple times — and two of those times were with Greg Grippo. Reality Steve noted he didn’t have the original source of the information, though, so he couldn’t verify whether the rumors were true.

Greg Grippo also attends the ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ reunion

With so much talk about Victoria Fuller and Greg Grippo during the Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 reunion, it makes sense that Greg shows up.

“Greg Grippo WAS there,” Reality Steve tweeted. “Johnny came out first. Then they brought Victoria out to join him. Then Victoria and Greg by themselves.”

It’s unclear whether Greg talks about the breakup or sits with Victoria only for moral support. He likely answers questions regarding the cheating rumors. Fans will find out what happens during the reunion.

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

