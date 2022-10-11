‘Bachelor in Paradise’: Why Did Salley Carson End Her Engagement?

Bachelor Nation fans keeping up with ABC’s Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 are prepared to see Salley Carson enter the beach. Salley had a brief stint on Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor, but she didn’t last long. Now, she’s finally appearing after missing a few of her flights, and her ex-engagement will surely be brought up. So, what happened between Salley and her ex-fiancé?

Salley Carson finally arrives in ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8 Week 3

Salley Carson’s luggage arrived first in Bachelor in Paradise Season 8. According to Wells Adams, Salley had planned to arrive with her luggage, but when a producer arrived at her home to take her to the airport, she didn’t answer at first. After several attempts, the producer finally got ahold of Salley to escort her to her flight — but she wanted to have one final conversation with her ex-fiancé.

The producer allowed this final conversation to happen, but Salley had conditions. “If he sees you in the car, he’s gonna lose his mind,” she explained. “You need to get in the back.” The producer then hid in the car’s trunk for hours while Salley talked to her ex.

Finally, Salley was ready to head to the airport. But when she checked her bag and prepared to board the plane, she choked once more. She didn’t board that flight, sending her bags to the beach without her.

Thankfully, it looks like Salley finally arrives in week 3.

Why did Salley Carson end her engagement?

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 isn’t the first time fans have heard about Salley Carson’s engagement. So, why did she call off her nuptials?

According to The Sun, Salley’s ex-fiancé was cheating on her at the time of their engagement. “It was not a mutual decision, Salley ended it,” the insider explained. “There was infidelity on his part. He was unfaithful and that’s when things ended for good.” The publication also confirmed the cheating rumors with Salley’s family.

While some fans of The Bachelor suspected she just went on the show for fame, the source verified this wasn’t the case. “She’s not the kind of person to cancel a $60,000 wedding that her dad paid for to go on a show,” they noted. “She was so ready for a husband, a family and all of that. She was heartbroken.”

Salley hoped to find love with Clayton Echard, but her arrival was too soon following the breakup. “She thought it would good for her but it was probably too soon. It’s so hard,” the insider added. “She still has a lot of feelings for him, you know, she was supposed to marry him.”

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ spoilers: How far does she get on the show?

So, does Salley Carson find love in Bachelor in Paradise Season 8? Unfortunately, it seems she leaves as quickly as she arrives. Spoilers for the season note Salley self-eliminates due to the other women on the beach asking about her ex.

“Salley has left the show and is on her way back. Very dramatic,” a text regarding Salley posted to Reddit reads “Wasn’t happy with how the producers set her up. … Producers had other girls grill her about her ex-fiancé. She didn’t like how it was making her look, so she left.”

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

