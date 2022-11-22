‘Bachelor in Paradise’: Are Aaron and Genevieve Still Together?

ABC’s Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 features Aaron Clancy and Genevieve Parisi’s tumultuous relationship. Despite their ups and downs, the couple started dating early in the season and managed to make it to the end. So, are Aaron and Genevieve together after Bachelor in Paradise?

[Spoiler alert: Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 spoilers ahead regarding Aaron Clancy and Genevieve Parisi.]

Aaron Clancy and Genevieve Parisi engaged in vicious fights on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8

Genevieve Parisi and Aaron Clancy admitted to falling in love with each other on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8, but their relationship hasn’t been easy. Midway through the season, Genevieve expressed to Aaron that she felt he didn’t put enough effort into getting to know her. This resulted in an explosive argument, and she packed her bags to leave. Aaron found her on her way and stopped her before she could get to the car, and they continued their relationship.

Later in the season, Genevieve and Aaron had an intense argument about whether itching was low-level pain. Again, this resulted in explosive arguing, yelling, and stomping away. When Aaron left the conversation, Genevieve packed her bags and threatened to leave.

Aaron and Genevieve made up after that argument, but it didn’t bode well for their relationship’s future.

Are Aaron Clancy and Genevieve Parisi still together?

-Genevieve & Aaron didn’t go to overnights. He broke up with her. Every time they got in a fight she tried to leave. Things seem to be amicable now.



Genevieve & Shanae got brought on stage to talk about their friendship. — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) November 5, 2022

So, are Aaron Clancy and Genevieve Parisi still together after Bachelor in Paradise Season 8?

Aaron and Genevieve are no longer together after Paradise. It looks like the couple makes it to the end of the season, but Reality Steve notes Aaron broke up with Genevieve.

“Genevieve and Aaron didn’t go to overnights,” Reality Steve tweeted. “He broke up with her. Every time they got in a fight she tried to leave. Things seem to be amicable now.”

Additional rumors surrounding the Bachelor in Paradise reunion noted Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio talked to production about potentially attending the post-show event. Bananas and Genevieve reportedly had a fling in the past, and Radar Online reports Bananas was asked to come to the reunion to “fight for his fair maiden.”

It doesn’t look like Bananas will actually go on the reunion, though. He competed on MTV’s The Challenge Season 38 while Paradise filmed, and current rumors suggest he’s possibly dating a rookie from the season.

Aaron Clancy was allegedly dating 2 women at once pre-‘Paradise’

Genevieve Parisi and Aaron Clancy don’t last after Bachelor in Paradise Season 8. And now, additional rumors suggest Aaron might’ve been involved with two women at the same time pre-Paradise.

According to Reality Steve, Aaron is currently dating a woman outside of Bachelor Nation, and he had involvement with her before Paradise. Then, another woman reached out to the spoiler guru. The second woman claimed she and Aaron’s current girlfriend texted about Aaron dating them simultaneously before he went on the show. In Reality Steve’s post, he gives Aaron’s current girlfriend the alias “Amy” and the second woman “Beth.”

“The overlap is undeniable,” he wrote. “And you’ll see that it’s undeniable because once Aaron went off to film BIP in June, Beth had known Amy was in the picture but was always assured by Aaron that Amy was just a friend and nothing was going on. Yet, he was telling Amy the same thing about Beth.”

We’ll find out if any of this gets addressed during the Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 reunion.

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

