‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8 Cast: All the Men From Gabby and Rachel’s Season

The Bachelorette Season 19 is in full swing, and Bachelor Nation viewers can’t wait to hear more about what comes next. The Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 cast reportedly has a few men from Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey’s season. So, which men fail to capture Rachel and Gabby’s hearts and move on to Bachelor in Paradise?

[Spoiler alert: Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 cast spoilers and The Bachelorette Season 19 spoilers ahead.]

Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia already eliminated 3 men during ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 19 premiere

Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia speaking to Joey and Justin Young | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

The first night of The Bachelorette Season 19 brought Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia to the forefront. Clayton Echard hurt their feelings on The Bachelor, and they now hope to find love in this new, historic season. During the premiere, they sent home three men early on — and fans may wonder if those three men will join the Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 cast.

So, who went home during The Bachelorette Season 19 premiere? The first man to fail to win over Rachel and Gabby was Roby Sobieski. Roby started his career as a magician after he finished school at Princeton University, Meaww reports. He reportedly works as a consultant to David Blaine, a famous illusionist, and he’s also worked for famous celebrities like Snoop Dogg, Jay-Z, and Samuel L Jackson.

Gabby and Rachel also sent home twins Justin and Joey Young. According to the ABC bios, Justin is a hard-working, “life of the party” kind of guy, whereas his twin describes himself as a “loveable goofball.” Rachel and Gabby clearly were not interested in the twins, so they parted ways.

Who from Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s season joined the ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8 cast?

Rachel Recchia and cast member Hayden | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

Who from The Bachelorette 2019 will fans see in the Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 cast?

According to spoilers posted to Reddit, Hayden Markowitz, Jacob Rapini, Joey and Justin Young, Johnny DePhillipo, Logan Palmer, and Tyler Norris are all joining the cast.

Hayden seemed to charm Rachel early on this season — but Reality Steve warned he might take on a villain role later.”We see a glimpse of it in the season promo of him sitting down with Gabby,” Reality Steve writes. “He essentially tells her he’s going to pursue Rachel, but the way he tells her doesn’t come across well. I think he even brings up his exes. So, that doesn’t sit well with Gabby.”

Logan is another cast member that seems to bring drama in The Bachelorette promo. “I still have feelings on the other side,” he tells Gabby alone on a couch. This could possibly mean they begin a relationship, but he has lingering feelings for Rachel.

It seems Johnny makes it all the way to Gabby’s top four men, and Tyler makes it to Rachel’s top four. We’ll have to wait and see what happened with their relationships

When is the ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8 premiere date?

Don't be crabby, we're headed back to the beach! ?? The doors to paradise open Sept 27 on ABC! pic.twitter.com/ocBNYyo9O2 — Bachelor in Paradise (@BachParadise) June 16, 2022

When can Bachelor Nation fans finally catch the Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 premiere?

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 returns on Sept. 27, 2022, on ABC. Gabby and Rachel’s season of The Bachelorette premiered on Monday, July 11, 2022, which likely means fans won’t have to wait long between The Bachelorette Season 19 and the Bachelor in Paradise 2022 premiere.

Those with cable can watch the premiere of Paradise live, and those with a Hulu subscription can watch the episodes a day after they air. Other options for catching the premiere include services like FuboTV, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV, and DirecTV Stream.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.

RELATED: ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ 2022 Cast: Peter Weber Explains Why He Backed Out