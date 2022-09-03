‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8: The Couples Spotted in the First Trailer

ABC’s Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 is coming soon, and fans can’t wait to see who hits the beach. The first trailer gave many clues as to who gets together, too. Which Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 cast members are spotted?

[Spoiler alert: Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 spoilers ahead regarding the couples seen on the beach.]

The new ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8 cast brings many new faces to the beach

ABC released several photos and names of the Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 cast. Many women from Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor are hitting the beach for the first time, including Genevieve Parisi, Sierra Jackson, Kira Mengistu, Hunter Haag, Teddi Wright, Hailey Malles, Serene Russell, Jill Chin, and Shanae Ankney. Additional new women include Brittany Galvin and Victoria Fuller.

As for the men, several from Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s season reportedly hit the beach. They include Hayden Markowitz, Jacob Rapini, Joey and Justin Young, Johnny DePhillipo, Logan Palmer, and Tyler Norris. Men From Michelle Young’s season include Andrew Spencer, Michael Allio, and Justin Glaze from Katie Thurston’s. Casey Woods, Brandon Jones, and Romeo Alexander.

Lace Morris from Ben Higgins’ season might be the biggest surprise to hit Paradise. She got engaged during a previous season of the show.

All of the couples spotted in the trailer

The Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 cast gets wild in the new trailer, and it looks like many couples form from the very beginning.

Kira and Casey are seen first in the trailer cuddling. The first date seen in the trailer involves Justin and (likely) Victoria. The next scene of a couple shows Michael beside someone in his bed — and that’s likely Sierra. And the next date shows Hayden ziplining with Kate.

During the kissing montage, Michael makes out with both Sierra and Shanae. Shanae expresses how difficult it is for her to juggle two men at once, and the next scene jumps to her making out with Logan. Logan also makes out with Kate and another mystery woman. The next take shows Andrew kissing Ency, and Tyler kisses a woman who looks like Brittany. Hayden makes out with Kate, and Brandon kisses Serene.

While Shanae is crying about “juggling two relationships,” Jacob is kissing a blonde woman who looks like Kate or Danielle. Aaron then looks like he gets in a fight with Genevieve on the beach, and they’re seen again together in the trailer.

Finally, Andrew and Teddi are seen on a date together. Justin appears to go on a date with Eliza, Brandon appears to fall for Brittany, and Jill and Jacob share a moment howling at the moon. It looks like Johnny and Victoria share a moment in the ocean, and Rodney and Eliza develop an intimate connection.

When is the ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8 premiere?

The doors to Paradise open in just one month, beaches!! ? (?: @JessePalmerTV) pic.twitter.com/fj8m0njq8m — Bachelor in Paradise (@BachParadise) August 27, 2022

Fans can catch the Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 premiere on Sept. 27, 2022.

Currently, ABC continues to air The Bachelorette Season 19, with Fantasy Suites beginning the week of Sept. 5, 2022, and the finale coming shortly after. With so many of Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s men hitting the beach, we’re excited to see who they connect with.

