‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8: Who Is Florence Moerenhout?

ABC’s Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 continues with a major twist in week 4. The twist brings new men and women to the beach to spice up the existing couples, and newcomer Florence Moerenhout enters. So, who is Florence, and why haven’t Bachelor Nation fans seen her before? Here’s what to know.

Who is Florence Moerenhout? She enters during ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8 Week 4

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 Week 4 features a wealth of new cast members hitting the beach. The teasers show that a new twist is finally here to shake up the existing couples, bringing 10 new cast members to the beach. The twist (which is very similar to Love Island‘s Casa Amor twist) takes the existing men and women to different areas of the island so they can meet the newcomers.

Sarah Hamrick, Eliza Isichei, Kate Gallivan, Jessenia Cruz, and Florence Moerenhout enter during week 4. So, who is Florence Moerenhout? She got her start on the Australian version of The Bachelor and competed in season 5, which took place in 2017. Florence is from Melbourne, Australia, and was a brand manager at the time she went on the show. She got to episode 14 of the season. Florence also joined the country’s version of Bachelor in Paradise Season 2.

According to her Instagram, she now works for the Talent Society and McMahon Management. She has a three-legged dog named Maggie and seems to split her time between Australia and Amsterdam, the Netherlands. On Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, she posted videos to her Instagram Stories about joining the American reality series.

She made headlines after her drink was spiked at a bar in Melbourne, Australia

Florence Moerenhout is now known as joining Bachelor in Paradise Season 8. But before her stint on the American reality series, she made headlines after her drink was spiked at a Melbourne bar.

According to the Daily Mail, Florence was rushed to the hospital in September 2022 following her drink getting spiked. “Last night, I went out for a couple drinks and I only had three drinks with some friends and at about 10.30 p.m. I felt super unwell,” she explained. ” … I got home and I got sicker and sicker, I kept falling and tripping over, I couldn’t stand or sit, I was spinning.”

She then explained how she spent the entire night in the hospital. “To whoever did this to us, I hope God will push your hairline back so far that no woman ever, ever wants to look at you again,” she concluded.

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ spoilers: Does Florence find love?

So, does Florence Moerenhout find love on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8? According to Reddit spoilers, Florence gets into a love triangle with Joey and Justin Young from Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey’s season of The Bachelorette. The love triangle includes Shanae Ankney and Mara Agrait. Other spoilers note she might get involved with Hayden Markowitz.

While Florence makes it to the end of the season, she’s reportedly no longer with either of the twins or Hayden.

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

