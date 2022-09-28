‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8: Michael Allio’s Age Compared to the Younger Cast Members

ABC’s Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 is finally here, and fans get to see the brand new cast (hopefully) find love on the beach. Michael Allio from Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette was a fan favorite on his season, and he’s hitting the beach in the hopes of finding love. So, what is Michael Allio’s age compared to the rest of the cast? Here’s what to know.

[Spoiler alert: Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 spoilers ahead regarding Michael Allio.]

The ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8 cast brings Michael Allio to the beach

Michael Allio on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8 | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

The Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 cast mostly contains fresh faces who’ve never attempted to find love on the beach before, and Michael Allio is amongst them. Michael stood out in Katie’s season due to his past. He has a son with his late wife who unfortunately died of breast cancer in 2019 after her initial diagnosis in 2017. While on Katie’s season, he chose to leave due to his son.

“I always go back to that day when I had to say bye to Katie,” he shared with Us Weekly. “It’s not something I wanted to do but as a parent, [it was an] easy decision. I would do it a million times again, just like I did there without thinking twice. I knew when I had to make that decision, that I was leaving an opportunity to pursue an amazing life with someone that I care about, and finding that person is really difficult.”

What is Michael Allio’s age compared to the rest of the cast?

A little ✨self-improvement✨ and a trip to the beach could be the perfect combination for finding love. Watch the #BachelorInParadise premiere TONIGHT at 8/7c on ABC and Stream on Hulu! pic.twitter.com/oUi7OfPkL0 — Bachelor in Paradise (@BachParadise) September 27, 2022

A new trailer for Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 shows Michael Allio discussing his age with the other cast members. “This is dad going to summer camp right now,” he tells the cameras as he enters the beach. “I am in good, good hands.”

“It’s a real hot start,” he tells the camera as he begins to meet the women. He also jokes to Andrew Spencer about the “youthful” cast around him.

So, what is Michael Allio’s age? He’s 38 in 2022, as he was born on May 17, 1984. This is substantially younger than many of the other cast members joining Paradise this season. Brittany Galvin and Teddi Wright, two women who enter in the first week, are just 25 years old. Genevieve Parisi, Sierra Jackson, Jill Chin, and Serene Russell are all 27 years old. Lace Morris stands as the oldest woman entering in the first week at 32 years old.

Many of the men entering during the first week are also in their 20s. But Casey Woods, a contestant on Michelle Young’s season, is nearly Michael’s age at 37.

Does he find love on the show?

TONIGHT at 8/7c, ride the waves of emotion with your favorites from Bachelor Nation! ? Don't miss the season premiere of #BachelorInParadise on ABC and Stream on Hulu! pic.twitter.com/vrb7hl7E8I — Bachelor in Paradise (@BachParadise) September 27, 2022

Does Michael Allio manage to find love in Bachelor in Paradise Season 8?

According to spoilers from Reality Steve, Michael makes an early connection in week one with Sierra Jackson. He gives her his rose at the first rose ceremony but breaks up with her shortly after. This causes her to self-eliminate.

As for the end of the season, additional spoilers from Reddit note Michael ends the show dating Danielle Maltby. Danielle is 36 years old, so quite close to Michael’s age. It seems this might be his perfect match.

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 premieres Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

