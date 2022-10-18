‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8: The New Twist, Explained

Fans watching ABC’s Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 are ready for the new twist. The previews show the women being particularly upset with host Jesse Palmer regarding what’s to come, as the twist divides the current men and the current women. So, how does it all work? Here’s what to know.

[Spoiler alert: Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 spoilers ahead regarding the new twist.]

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8 Week 4 brings a new twist

Love Island fans will find the Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 twist quite familiar. In Love Island, the romantic hopefuls are divided with the Casa Amor twist — and a similar situation seems to be happening during week 4 of Paradise.

Reality Steve posted details about the twist. According to the spoiler guru, the existing couples on the show are separated. Five new women enter to meet the men alone, and five new men meet the women alone. This twist is meant to test the already-existing couples, as it gives everyone on the beach an opportunity to meet new people in a new setting.

Reality Steve notes Sarah Hamrick, Kate Gallivan, Eliza Isichei, Jessenia Cruz, and Florence Moerenhout enter for the women. Tyler Norris, Alex Bordyukov, Adam Todd, Rick Leach, and Olu Onajide enter for the men.

“Now, on Love Island, Casa Amor only lasts for one day,” the spoiler guru states. “So, I don’t expect them to be split up very long. But basically, they use it as a way to ‘test’ the current couples since you’re away from them for a day and ‘forced’ to mingle with someone else.”

Which couples are affected by the new twist?

There weren’t too many solid couples before the Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 twist came along (aside from Brandon and Serene). So, who’s affected by the twist the most?

According to spoilers, Rodney and Eliza form a connection during the Casa Amor twist. Before Eliza entered, Rodney and Lace were getting to know each other, and Lace made it known that she intended to continue to pursue Rodney. Eliza then gives Rodney her rose, ending Rodney and Lace’s relationship.

A love triangle is born from here. Justin Glaze returns, seemingly hoping to get to know Eliza. Spoilers on Reddit note Eliza walks Justin out after she doesn’t give him her rose, but she then also ends her relationship with Rodney, as she felt pressured to give him her rose. Eliza then self-eliminates. Ultimately, she, Rodney, and Justin leave in the twist’s aftermath.

Another couple shaken by the twist is Shanae and Logan. Tyler and Shanae go on a date and pair up during the next rose ceremony.

Who’s eliminated at the end of week 4?

So, who gets sent home at the end of week 4 after the Bachelor in Paradise twist?

As stated before, Justin, Eliza, and Rodney all head home after the twist, which likely occurs during week 4. Olu, Rick, Alex, and Adam are eliminated at the next rose ceremony. Sarah also self-eliminates due to a death in the family.

We can’t wait to see how the new couples shake-up due to the Casa Amor twist.

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

