‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8 Reunion Date, Time, and How to Watch

ABC’s Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 reunion is almost here, and fans get to see their favorite cast members from the beach hit the stage to discuss what really went down this season. So, when does the Bachelor in Paradise reunion air, and how can fans watch? Here’s what to know.

[Spoiler alert: Potential Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 reunion spoilers at the end of the article regarding what fans can expect to see.]

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8 cast | ABC/Craig Sjodin

The ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8 reunion date and time

The Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 reunion is nearly here. So, when does it air?

The final episode of the season where the couples are on the beach airs on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET. The episode ends at 10 p.m. ET. Fans will finally see which couples leave the beach engaged, who leaves dating, and which couples break up at the final rose ceremony.

“Tonight will be the great divide,” Logan Palmer says in the teaser. “A complete separation of couples who may just be cute together versus couples who move across the country for each other.” Heading into the final day, there are several couples who have the potential for engagement. Victoria Fuller and Johnny DePhillipo, Brandon Jones and Serene Russell, Aaron Clancy and Genevieve Parisi, Michael Allio and Danielle Maltby, and Brittany Galvin and Tyler Norris have the strongest connections.

As for the reunion, that airs the following night. Fans can catch all their favorite cast members during the reunion on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET. The reunion also ends at 10 p.m. ET.

How to watch the reunion special

Are happily ever afters on the horizon? ✨ Watch the #BachelorInParadise Two-Night Finale Event starting tonight at 8/7c on ABC & Stream on Hulu! pic.twitter.com/FqUJ1CXzxs — Bachelor in Paradise (@BachParadise) November 21, 2022

So, how can fans watch the Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 final episode and reunion special?

Viewers with cable can catch the reunion when it airs on ABC. Those without cable can also watch the episode air live for free using the free trials available with DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV, to name a few. All of these services offer a free trial to new subscribers.

Fans with a current Hulu subscription can stream the reunion the day after it airs. Episodes midway through season 8 are also available to stream, though they expire when new episodes are available. Seasons 1-3 are fully available to stream on the platform.

Those without Hulu may want to subscribe with their current Black Friday deal. Good Morning America paired up with Hulu so fans can subscribe to Hulu (with ads) for $1.99 per month for one year. Fans can head to Hulu.com/GMA for the deal starting today.

Tyler Norris previewed the drama fans will see during the reunion

What if we changed the Boom Boom room to a Ball Pit room? ? #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/IFD8ot4y9a — Bachelor in Paradise (@BachParadise) November 16, 2022

RELATED: ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Keeps Proving Men Desperately Need More Friendships

The Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 reunion is sure to bring the drama. Tyler Norris spoke on the Talking It Out with Bachelor Nation podcast about what fans can expect to see, according to Bachelor Nation.

“If there’s an episode you want to watch, that’s gonna be the one,” Tyler previewed. “You’re just going to be watching the screen in disbelief, saying, ‘What is going on? This is crazy!’ You just see the real come out and you see some people stick up for themselves that you never expected.”

Tyler was asked which cast members bring the most surprises to the reunion. “I’m going to say Victoria, Brittany, and Kira are the most surprising about what happens with them at the reunion,” he answered. “It’s not just the girls, though — the guys have a lot to say too!” We look forward to seeing it all unfold.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.