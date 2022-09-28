‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8 Spoilers: 2 Contestants Self-Eliminate After the First Rose Ceremony

ABC’s Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 spoilers are here, and the first week contains love, romance, and lots of drama. According to spoilers, several cast members find love. But two contestants self-eliminate after the first rose ceremony. Here’s what happens.

[Spoiler alert: Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 spoilers ahead regarding eliminations after the first rose ceremony.]

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8 spoilers: These 2 contestants self-eliminate

The ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8 cast | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

Bachelor in Paradise spoilers indicate there are multiple self-eliminations this season. Reality Steve notes two women who originated from Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor called it quits right after the first rose ceremony. Those two women are Teddi Wright and Sierra Jackson. “After the first rose ceremony, Teddi wasn’t feeling it with Andrew and self-eliminated,” the spoiler guru wrote. “Also after the first rose ceremony, Michael broke up with Sierra, and Sierra self-eliminated.”

Teddi and Andrew Spencer hit it off at the start of the season. Before Paradise, Andrew fought for Katie Thurston’s love and made it quite far in the season, but sadly, she eliminated him in week 6. Teddi also seemed like she would make it to the end with Clayton, but they couldn’t sustain their connection. It’s unclear what happens between them in Paradise to make Teddi leave, but it sounds like she realizes the show isn’t for her.

As for Sierra and Michael, it’s also unclear what happens there. Michael breaking up with Sierra may seriously impact her desire to stay, and she likely doesn’t see a future with anyone else on the beach.

Teddi Wright seemed excited to head to ‘Bachelor in Paradise’

Teddi Wright in ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8 | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

Before these Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 spoilers, many fans were excited for Teddi Wright and Andrew Spencer to head on the show together. Both Teddi and Andrew seemed excited to get to know each other on the reality series before filming.

“I’ve heard that she might be in Paradise, and if she is here, then I’d definitely like to talk to her,” Andrew told Entertainment Tonight about Teddi.

Teddi also shared with Entertainment Tonight that she wanted to connect with Andrew. “I hope that Andrew’s here,” she said. “His personality is definitely the type that I usually gravitate towards.”

“I’m coming in very fresh,” Teddi continued. “I’m gonna meet all of them on the sand. … I do love guys that are really goofy, really funny, so I think I’m probably gonna gravitate toward the guys that probably have bigger personalities here.”

With that said, Andrew also added that he wanted to “meet very genuinely” with zero expectations.

Another contestant comes to the beach and quickly self-eliminates before the second rose ceremony

TONIGHT at 8/7c, ride the waves of emotion with your favorites from Bachelor Nation! ? Don't miss the season premiere of #BachelorInParadise on ABC and Stream on Hulu! pic.twitter.com/vrb7hl7E8I — Bachelor in Paradise (@BachParadise) September 27, 2022

Not only do Teddi Wright and Sierra Jackson allegedly self-eliminate, but another cast member comes to the beach and leaves shortly after. Reality Steve’s Bachelor in Paradise spoilers note Salley Carson enters either after the first or second rose ceremony, but she has issues with production that cause her to leave. Salley got her start on Clayton Echard’s season.

“What I’ve heard is that production did her dirty and she wanted no part of being there anymore, so she left,” Reality Steve wrote. “Details [are] sketchy at this point in terms of what happened, but I’ll fill you in once I hear.”

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 premieres Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

