‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8 Spoilers: Couple Spotted at Wells Adams’ Wedding

Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland tied the knot in August 2022, and Bachelor Nation fans love it. Wells plays the part of the bartender in Bachelor in Paradise, and according to spoilers, one couple who made it through the upcoming season attended the wedding together. Here are Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 spoilers about the couple in question.

[Spoiler alert: Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 spoilers ahead regarding a couple who leaves the show together.]

Wells Adams talked about the ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8 cast

The Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 cast has many fan-favorite cast members from past seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. Several men from The Bachelorette Season 19 hit the beach. They include Hayden Markowitz, Jacob Rapini, Joey and Justin Young, Johnny DePhillipo, Logan Palmer, and Tyler Norris. Other notable men joining the cast are Andrew Spencer, Michael Allio, Justin Glaze, and Brandon Jones, amongst others.

A few of the women joining the cast are Genevieve Parisi, Sierra Jackson, Kira Mengistu, Hunter Haag, Teddi Wright, Hailey Malles, Serene Russell, Jill Chin, Shanae Ankney, Brittany Galvin, and Victoria Fuller.

Wells Adams, the bartender for the season, talked about the upcoming cast. “Everyone is very, very hot. It’s always hot,” he told People. “There’s always sexy people there. But this year … they’ve really turned up the heat. And it’s funny, we do a lot of really funny things this year.”

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8 spoilers: A couple was spotted at Wells Adams’ wedding

Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland recently got married, and according to Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 spoilers, fans spotted a couple from the season attending. She’s All Bach spoke about contestants Michael Allio and Danielle Maltby to spoiler guru Reality Steve.

Fans likely remember Michael A. from Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette. He self-eliminated partially due to his child back at home. Danielle M. got her start on Nick Viall’s season of The Bachelor. According to spoilers from Reddit, Michael joins the cast in week 1, and Danielle joins in week 3.

“They left Paradise as a couple,” Reality Steve noted. “I had reported that they were one of the couples that left They did not get engaged on the show, but they left as a couple. And then Wells and Sarah’s wedding … if you follow people who went to that wedding on Instagram, you can see Michael and Danielle didn’t do a good job of hiding the fact that they went together. So, clearly, it kind of gives away the spoiler of what happens in Bachelor in Paradise.“

When does the new season premiere?

So, when can fans see these Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 spoilers happen on TV? The show’s new season airs on ABC on Sept. 27, 2022, after The Bachelorette Season 19 concludes.

The Bachelorette Season 19 airs until Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. Fantasy Suites begin airing on Sept. 5 for two weeks. The finale and the After the Final Rose special air on Sept. 20. Fans get to see the first batch of their favorite cast members hit the beach the following week. New cast members join Bachelor in Paradise over the course of several weeks.

