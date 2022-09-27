‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8 Spoilers: The Couples After the First Rose Ceremony

ABC’s Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 is finally here, and fans can’t wait to see which singles get together in the first week. Given the teasers for the new season, fans can expect plenty of drama. So, which couples form during the first week and after the first rose ceremony? Here are Bachelor in Paradise spoilers.

[Spoiler alert: Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 spoilers ahead regarding the couples in the new season.]

The ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8 teasers show love, tears, and drama

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 spoilers are here, indicating a wild season ahead. According to the teasers, fans can expect love to blossom — but there are also plenty of tears.

The trailer begins with Aaron Clancy commenting on the twerking ability of one of the women on the beach. “That’s when I knew,” he tells the camera. Given the rest of the teaser, it’s likely he’s talking about Genevieve Parisi. The trailer then shows a variety of couples kissing, but the drama follows soon after.

“I can’t juggle two relationships,” Shanae Ankney cries.

“I feel so unwanted,” Jill Chin tells another cast member through tears.

“I gave you everything I had left to give,” Andrew Spencer desperately tells a woman.

Later in the teaser, the voiceover reveals a “twist” is coming that will “divide the beach.” “Everything is about to change,” host Jesse Palmer tells the group before informing the women that they must leave the beach.

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ spoilers: The couples who get together after the first rose ceremony

The Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 spoilers from Reality Steve are here, and we know the first couples to come out of the initial rose ceremony. According to the spoiler guru, it’s the men who are giving the roses during the first ceremony.

Brandon Jones gives his rose to Serene Russell, Justin Glaze gives his to Genevieve Parisi, Romeo Alexander gives his to Jill Chin, Michael Allio gives his to Sierra Jackson, Jacob Rapini gives his to Lace Morris, Logan Palmer gives his to Shanae Ankney, Andrew Spencer gives his to Teddi Wright, Johnny DePhillipo gives his to Victoria Fuller, and Casey Woods gives his to Brittany Galvin.

Unfortunately, Hailey Malles, Hunter Haag, and Kira Mengistu all get eliminated after the first rose ceremony. But spoilers note Kira returns to the beach and leaves with Romeo.

Do any of these couples make it to the end?

The first rose ceremony isn’t typically too serious between the couples as the cast members still get to know each other. So, do any of these initial couples last after the first rose ceremony?

According to the Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 spoilers, Brandon and Serene stick it out to the end and get engaged, as do Johnny and Victoria. It also looks like Romeo and Kira might be going strong outside of the show.

As for the other couples, fans will see plenty of switching it up as the season progresses.

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 premieres Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

