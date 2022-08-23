‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8 Spoilers: Fans Shouldn’t Pity Tyler Norris

Fans keeping up with The Bachelorette Season 19 saw Rachel Recchia dump Tyler Norris during hometowns. The devastating hometown date was made worse when Tyler returned to his family without Rachel in tow. But Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 spoilers suggest fans shouldn’t feel too bad for him. Here’s what goes down on the beach.

[Spoiler alert: Bachelor in Paradise spoilers ahead regarding Tyler Norris in season 8.]

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8 spoilers: Tyler Norris joins the cast after getting dumped

Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia meet Tyler Norris | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

The Bachelorette Season 19 hometown dates generally went exceptionally well for both Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey. But Rachel had to make a tough decision regarding Tyler Norris. Rachel went to Wildwood, New Jersey, to spend time with Tyler on the boardwalk — and he admitted he was in love with her. Sadly, Rachel couldn’t reciprocate his strong feelings. She broke up with him before he could take her back to meet his family, and he returned home to his parents without her.

“[Getting dumped] was hard at the time to understand, but when you think back on it, you say to yourself, OK, if she had met my family and knew I wasn’t ‘it,’ you’re bringing more people into it and getting deeper into a relationship and it’s going to hurt even more,” Tyler explained to Parade.

Despite the hurt, early Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 spoilers note Tyler joins the cast during week 3.

Does Tyler Norris find love?

So, does Tyler Norris find love after the disaster that occurred during The Bachelorette Season 19? According to Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 spoilers from Reddit, he does. He and Brittany Galvin allegedly leave the beach together and are still dating after the show concluded. Brittany is originally from Matt James’ season of The Bachelor.

Reddit notes Tyler joins the cast during a twist in week 3. The twist takes the existing couples on the show and separates them for several days. During that separation, 10 new contestants — five men and five women — hit the beach and mingle with the cast. This is meant to shake the foundation of some of the established relationships.

Tyler takes Shanae Ankney on a date first, but it seems that doesn’t pan out. Shanae is a notable villain from Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor. Tyler and Brittany reportedly get together in week 5.

Who else from ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 19 cast joins the ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8 cast?

I can't believe I'm about to say this…but are you down to flock, Bachelor Nation? pic.twitter.com/aJYgaBdPFh — Bachelor in Paradise (@BachParadise) August 11, 2022

Tyler Norris isn’t the only cast member from The Bachelorette Season 19 to join the Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 cast. Hayden Markowitz, Jacob Rapini, Joey and Justin Young, Johnny DePhillipo, and Logan Palmer all joined the cast. Joey and Justin left The Bachelorette early on, but Hayden, Jacob, and Logan all made a negative impression on both Gabby and Rachel as well as fans.

Johnny makes it to Gabby’s top three men, but The Bachelorette spoilers note he doesn’t win. During hometowns, he expressed doubt about his relationship with Gabby — a hint that he and Gabby don’t work out during Fantasy Suites week.

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 premieres Sept. 27, 2022, on ABC.

