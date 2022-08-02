‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8 Spoilers: Gabby and Rachel Arrive Due to Controversial Contestant

ABC’s The Bachelorette 2022 shows Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey’s journey to find love. Heading into The Bachelorette Season 19 Episode 4, Rachel and Gabby have their own set of nine men to explore relationships with. And it seems there’s trouble ahead for Logan Palmer. Now, new Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 spoilers indicate Gabby and Rachel show up on the beach due to Logan as well.

[Spoiler alert: Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 spoilers and The Bachelorette Season 19 spoilers regarding Logan Palmer ahead.]

‘The Bachelorette’ Season 19 spoilers: Logan Palmer switches to pursuing Gabby Windey

Logan Palmer and Rachel Recchia | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

Logan Palmer hit it off with both Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia from the start — but The Bachelorette Season 19 spoilers indicate he switches from pursuing one woman to the other. Early on, Logan spent time with Gabby and Rachel, and both women showed interest. He received a group date rose from Rachel after kissing both women.

In episode 3, the men split into either solely pursuing Gabby or Rachel. Rachel offered Logan her rose, and he accepted. Unfortunately, in The Bachelorette Season 19 Episode 4, it seems Logan has a change of heart. A clip posted by Good Morning America shows Logan speaking to host Jesse Palmer about his feelings.

“Any time I’m in a room with both Gabby and Rachel, I realize my feelings toward Gabby,” Logan tells Jesse. “At the first group date, we had a great connection. But then Rachel gave me a rose. … I don’t see how I can move forward without bringing it up in some way.”

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8 spoilers: Gabby and Rachel show up because of Logan

The Bachelorette Season 19 spoilers indicate Logan Palmer doesn’t get chosen in the end by either Gabby or Rachel. Instead, it seems he causes more trouble in Paradise. Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 spoilers from Reality Steve allege Logan has a moment of indecision while on the beach, and the women have to intervene.

“Because, as you know if you followed the Paradise spoilers during filming, you know towards the end, Logan and Kate were a thing,” Reality Steve says of Logan and Kate Gallivan. “Well, Kate and Logan inevitably end up breaking up in Paradise. Whatever the reasoning is, I guess we’ll have to see it play out, but Gabby and Rachel BOTH were down in Paradise toward the end of filming and they told Kate about Logan and that he was indecisive and whatnot. So, I’m guessing that played a role in their breakup? I just know they went down there and told her.”

Does Logan make it to Gabby’s top 4 men?

Gabby Windey and Logan Palmer | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

While Logan doesn’t get chosen by Gabby or Rachel in the end, does he make it to Gabby’s top three men?

Unfortunately, he doesn’t. The Bachelorette Season 19 spoilers state Johnny DePhillipo, Erich Schwer, and Jason Alabaster make it the furthest, though Gabby’s winner remains unknown.

Reality Steve continued on by stating Gabby gives Logan a fair chance, but they can’t establish a love connection as quickly as necessary. “But Gabby gives Logan a chance,” the spoiler guru states. “It’s not like she says no. The feelings were mutual. I just know Logan never made it hometowns, so, whatever spark there was, I guess it wasn’t strong enough.”

More Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 spoilers state Hayden Markowitz, Jacob Rapini, Joey and Justin Young, Johnny DePhillipo, and Tyler Norris also head to Paradise.

The Bachelorette Season 19 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

