‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8 Spoilers Indicate Hayden Doesn’t Find Love

The Bachelorette Season 19 Episode 4 previews show there’s trouble ahead for Hayden Markowitz. Rachel Recchia gave him a rose even after he insulted Gabby Windey, but it seems he doesn’t make it too far in the season. Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 spoilers now indicate Hayden doesn’t make it far in Paradise, either.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelorette Season 19 and Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 spoilers ahead regarding Hayden Markowitz.]

Hayden Markowitz gets into trouble in ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 19 Episode 4

Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia meeting Hayden Markowitz | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

The Bachelorette Season 19 Episode 4 shows Hayden Markowitz getting in significant trouble with Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey. A new promo for the episode shows Gabby and Rachel taking the remaining 18 men on a cruise to Paris. Gabby and Rachel each have a one-on-one, and a group date also happens. But James “Meatball” Clarke, who returns to the show after initially getting eliminated following him rejecting Rachel, spills major news to Rachel. He tells her that Hayden says, “I don’t trust these b*tches,” prompting Rachel to tell Gabby.

“All I say was in the previews for next week, James is the one who tells Rachel that Hayden was talking sh*t basically, so I just assumed they let James come to Paris to confront Rachel with what he heard, but that’s obviously not the case anymore,” Reality Steve notes.

This incident follows Hayden infamously calling Gabby rough around the edges before making it known that he intends to pursue a relationship with Rachel.

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8 spoilers allege Hayden leaves the beach early on

Rachel Recchia and Hayden Markowitz | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

Hayden doesn’t make it to either Gabby or Rachel’s top four men, according to The Bachelorette Season 19 spoilers. And early Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 spoilers note he doesn’t have too much success in Paradise, either. Accept This Rose notes Hayden joins the Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 cast, but he doesn’t find lasting love, sending him home. Twins Joey and Justin who were eliminated in the first week of The Bachelorette reportedly outlasted Hayden.

The upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise reportedly involves a twist, too. Accept This Rose notes Reality Steve explained the new twist split the men from the women on the beach. Five new women were then introduced to the men who’d been there, and five new men were introduced to the women. It remains unclear if Hayden felt impacted by this twist at all, as it’s also unclear when he entered the beach. Either way, it doesn’t seem like he had luck in either Bachelor Nation series.

Who else from Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey’s season joins the ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8 cast?

All new TONIGHT on #TheBachelorette , Rachel and Gabby visit the most romantic city in the world.. Tune in at 8/7c on ABC and stream on Hulu @BacheloretteABC pic.twitter.com/tDtUkbRZJE — Jesse James Palmer (@JessePalmerTV) August 1, 2022

Hayden Markowitz and the twins from The Bachelorette Season 19 join Paradise. Who else from Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey’s season will fans see?

According to Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 spoilers on Reddit, fans can expect to see Jacob Rapini, Johnny DePhillipo, Logan Palmer, and Tyler Norris. Neither Gabby nor Rachel gave Jacob a rose during week 3, as Jacob also told Gabby he didn’t have any interest in pursuing a relationship with her. Early previews show Logan flip-flops from Rachel to Gabby in episode 4. Tyler allegedly makes it quite far, but not far enough into Rachel’s top two men. Johnny makes it to Gabby’s top four men but doesn’t win.

The Bachelorette Season 19 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.

RELATED: ‘The Bachelorette’: Who Is Gabby Windey’s Mother? They Have a Complicated Relationship