‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8: Are Tyler and Brittany Still Together?

ABC’s Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 features many successful romances so far. Now that the season is nearly over, fans want to know what happens with Tyler Norris and Brittany Galvin. The couple got a late start in Paradise, but they might’ve made a lasting connection. So, are Tyler and Brittany still together after the show?

[Spoiler alert: Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 spoilers ahead regarding Tyler Norris and Brittany Galvin.]

Tyler Norris and Brittany Galvin | ABC/Craig Sjodin

Tyler Norris and Brittany Galvin stay together until the end of ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8

Brittany Galvin didn’t meet Tyler Norris until late in Bachelor in Paradise Season 8. But the couple’s going strong into the finale. Before the two-night finale aired, Tyler and Brittany went on a date, and they both agreed they wanted to keep their flame going.

“She’s got that smile,” Tyler told Us Weekly about Brittany. “Obviously, she’s beautiful, and just talking with her was so easy. The first night, I talked with her for hours — just got lost in conversation. … When you have that connection with somebody that you can talk about everything and anything and it’s just so easy, I think that’s the wow factor to me.”

According to Bachelor in Paradise spoilers, Tyler makes it to the end of the season with Brittany. He gives her a rose during the last rose ceremony. While they reportedly don’t get engaged on the show, they decide to continue their relationship afterward.

Are Tyler Norris and Brittany Galvin still together?

-Tyler and Brittany left BIP as couple & met each others families. Tyler was going to LA for a party and asked her to go. She said she couldn’t bc didn’t have money and he offered to pay for her. She said no. — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) November 5, 2022

So, are Tyler Norris and Brittany Galvin still together? According to Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 spoilers from Reality Steve, Brittany broke up with Tyler.

Reality Steve posted his spoilers to Twitter. During the Bachelor in Paradise reunion, fans learn that Tyler and Brittany meet each other’s families, but their relationship fell apart after that. “Tyler was going to LA for a party and asked her to go,” he tweeted. “She said she couldn’t because [she] didn’t have money and he offered to pay for her. She said no.”

Later on, Brittany broke up with Tyler. She allegedly felt Tyler was revolving his life around her, and she called it quits on the relationship via FaceTime. “Days later she a bought ticket to London and then Italy for herself and broke up with him on FaceTime in Italy,” Reality Steve tweeted. “On stage, she said their goals didn’t line up. Wanted him to be his own person and felt he was just revolving his life around her.

Which couples from ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8 are still together now?

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8 cast | ABC/Craig Sjodin

Only a few Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 couples are still together after the reunion. Brandon Jones and Serene Russell are reportedly still engaged, though they don’t tie the knot on the show when offered. According to spoilers posted to Reddit, Michael Allio and Danielle Maltby also stayed together, though they don’t get engaged.

Johnny DePhillipo and Victoria Fuller end the season engaged, but they don’t last. Victoria and Greg Grippo are now dating, and she and Johnny had an extremely volatile breakup. Genevieve Parisi and Aaron Clancy also break up after Paradise.

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

