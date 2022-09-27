‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8: How to Watch the Premiere

ABC’s Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 premiere is nearly here, and fans can’t wait to see their favorite Bachelor Nation stars hit the beach. Last season, a few couples walked away engaged — and a whole wealth of newcomers are hoping to find love under the sun this season. Here’s how to watch the premiere of season 8.

[Spoiler alert: Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 spoilers ahead regarding the cast.]

The ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8 trailer promises fun and drama on the beach

The Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 premiere features several new faces that we haven’t seen hit the beach just yet. Early on, Reality Steve reported many new incoming men and women hitting the beach. A few new faces include Genevieve Parisi, Sierra Jackson, Teddi Wright, Serene Russell, Jill Chin, Shanae Ankney, Brittany Galvin, Victoria Fuller, Andrew Spencer, Michael Allio, Justin Glaze, Casey Woods, Brandon Jones, Jacob Rapini, Johnny DePhillipo, and Logan Palmer.

The new trailer shows many of these new faces in Mexico. Genevieve and Aaron Clancy hit it off early in the trailer, and Logan is seen attempting to flirt with Lace Morris. Further in the trailer, there are plenty of tears, and Genevieve and Aaron get into a massive verbal altercation. Host Jesse Palmer then arrives and tells the cast that “everything is about to change,” indicating there’s a twist ahead. Finally, the trailer ends with scenes that potentially show engagements coming.

How to watch the ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8 premiere

The Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 premiere airs Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET. So, how can fans watch?

Those with cable can catch the premiere on ABC. But those without cable will have to seek out other options. ABC shows live stream on services such as FuboTV, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV, and DirecTV Stream. FuboTV, DirecTV Stream, and YouTube TV all offer free trials, which may be desirable for fans looking to catch the season premiere and watch the remainder of the season after it airs.

Fans able to wait a day after the season premieres can catch new episodes on Hulu without the live stream package. Currently, the first three seasons of the show are available to stream on the platform. The Bachelor Seasons 14 through 23 and The Bachelorette Seasons 8 through 19 are also available to stream.

Who’s hosting this season?

Who will fans see hosting the premiere? Jesse Palmer is officially returning after his stint on The Bachelorette, and many fans have mixed feelings. Last season, several celebrity guests took over after Chris Harrison left. Now, Jesse is back — though many viewers hoped to see bartender Wells Adams take over.

With that said, fans will still see Wells as the bartender this season. And he’s excited for viewers to see the new cast. “Everyone is very, very hot. It’s always hot,” he told People. “There’s always sexy people there. But this year … they’ve really turned up the heat. And it’s funny, we do a lot of really funny things this year.”

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 premieres Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

