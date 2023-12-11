Why did Kat Izzo and John Henry Spurlock break up following their engagement in 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 9? Here's what we know.

ABC’s Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 showed three couples leaving the beach together — one was Kat Izzo and John Henry Spurlock. Kat and John Henry seemed like an unlikely duo, but John Henry got down on one knee for Kat during the finale. Unfortunately, they called their relationship quits in December 2023. And we can’t say we’re surprised. Here’s why the couple’s calling it quits.

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 9 couple Kat Izzo and John Henry Spurlock announced their split

Kat Izzo and John Henry Spurlock are officially over following their engagement in Bachelor in Paradise Season 9. John Henry explained on Instagram that their differing career goals caused the relationship to fall apart.

“With mutual love and respect, Kat and I have recently decided to part ways,” John Henry posted on Instagram on Dec. 11, 2023. “Our relationship has been filled with wonderful memories and growth, something we looked forward to sharing with you. While our paths are taking different directions due to our career goals not aligning, we are grateful for the love and support we’ve received from our family, friends, and Bachelor Nation.”

“While this decision wasn’t easy, we believe it’s the right step for both of us as individuals,” John Henry continued. “As we navigate this transition, we ask for your continued support and respect for our privacy.”

What do they do for a living?

John Henry Spurlock spoke about his job in Bachelor in Paradise Season 9, and Kat was intrigued. Unfortunately, it seems they couldn’t maintain their relationship with their differing careers.

Kat is a registered nurse from Florida, and she ultimately hoped to end up in California. She posted to her Instagram Stories about temporarily settling down in Asheville, North Carolina — a few hours from John Henry. But in her post, she explained that she was getting her California nursing license processed.

“Looks like my Cali license is taking longer than expected to process, but everyone knows I want to get tf out of Florida — be near a mountain,” she posted with a photo of her in North Carolina, according to a Reddit screenshot. “So, for the interim, I have officially accepted a travel contract in Asheville, North Carolina.”

As for John Henry, he works as an underwater welder and lives in Wilmington, North Carolina. His Instagram states he “builds things” in Virginia Beach. It seems likely that he didn’t want to move to California.

John Henry Spurlock said his ‘gut’ told him not to get engaged to Kat Izzo

During the Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 finale, John Henry Spurlock got down on one knee for Kat Izzo. While he said his heart wanted the engagement, his gut told him not to do it.

“Everything with Kat is perfect,” John Henry said during the finale. “We get along great, she’s funny, she’s absolutely beautiful. The connection that I have with Kat, at this point, is the deepest connection I’ve ever had. But, my emotions are all over the place. My heart’s telling me to get engaged. But my gut’s telling me, ‘Don’t do it.’ My gut’s telling me it’s too soon, you know, the fact that we haven’t gotten into an argument, the fact that we haven’t disagreed on anything. I still have questions. There’s still a lot I have to learn about her. And I usually follow my gut, that’s the problem.”

It’s unclear if Kat and John Henry will give their relationship another shot later. We’ll have to wait and see.

