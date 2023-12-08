Where do Kat Izzo and John Henry Spurlock stand now that 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 9 is over? Here's what to know about their engagement.

ABC’s Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 finale is here, and fans get to see how the season ends for Kat Izzo and John Henry Spurlock. Kat and John Henry had a rough start, but they gained momentum toward the end of the season. So, are they still together now that the show is over? Here’s what to know.

[Spoiler alert: Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 spoilers ahead regarding Kat Izzo and John Henry Spurlock.]

Are ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 9 couple Kat Izzo and John Henry Spurlock still together?

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 9 couple Kat Izzo and John Henry Spurlock | ABC/Craig Sjodin

Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 spoilers from Reality Steve note Kat Izzo and John Henry Spurlock get engaged at the end of the season (and we’re sure Olivia Lewis isn’t happy about it).

Kat spent most of the season in relationships with Brayden Bowers and Tanner Courtad. She dumped Brayden to go for Tanner, and Tanner dumped her for Davia Esther. While John Henry and Olivia hit it off when he got to the beach, Kat decided she wanted to know John Henry. She shamelessly made it known that she was interested in him, and John Henry’s interest in her grew over time. Finally, John Henry gave Kat the rose, deeply hurting Olivia’s feelings.

Kat and John Henry reportedly ended the season together. But does their engagement last? According to Reality Steve, they appear to be still going strong. They’ve been spotted together after the show.

“Kat and John Henry are absolutely together, and I’m pretty sure they got engaged at the end of BIP filming,” Reality Steve wrote on Twitter. “Here is a video of them last Saturday night, July 8, at Rudee’s in Virginia Beach. Onlookers said they were holding hands and were an obvious couple.”

Kat Izzo reportedly moved to North Carolina after filming

There’s even more evidence to suggest that Kat Izzo and John Henry Spurlock remained together after Bachelor in Paradise Season 9. Kat’s from Tampa, Florida, but she posted on Instagram that she recently moved to Asheville, North Carolina. John Henry lives in Wilmington, North Carolina.

Kat had aspirations to live in California, and it seems she still does. But she’s choosing to call North Carolina home in the meantime.

“Looks like my Cali license is taking longer than expected to process, but everyone knows I want to get tf out of Florida + be near a mountain,” she captioned her Instagram Stories. “So, for the interim, I have officially accepted a travel contract in Asheville, NC.”

“Based on her post, this is only temporary since her move to California is being held up while she waits for her license,” a fan on Reddit wrote. “But I do think she picked this location to be closer in the meantime.”

During the finale of the show, it was revealed that Kat and John Henry have future plans to move to San Diego.

John Henry Spurlock doesn’t seem sure of an engagement during the finale

The Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 finale will show how Kat Izzo and John Henry Spurlock end the season. While spoilers suggest John Henry gets down on one knee for Kat, clips from the finale show him waffling over the decision.

“My heart’s telling me to get engaged,” John Henry tells the cameras. “But my gut’s telling me … don’t do it.”

Kat seems ready to tie the knot with John Henry despite his doubts. “I found my person,” she says. “I am going to be engaged.”

We’re excited to hear about the couple’s wedding plans after the season ends.

Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 finale airs Thursday, Dec. 7, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

