‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Spoilers: Andrew Spencer Self-Eliminates Over Ency and Jessenia

ABC’s Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 features multiple love triangles — and Andrew Spencer has now found himself in the middle of one. Andrew took an early interest in Teddi Wright. After she left, he established a connection with Jessenia Cruz. However, now that Ency Abedin has arrived, he has a decision to make — and it doesn’t go well. Here’s why he allegedly self-eliminates.

[Spoiler alert: Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 spoilers ahead regarding Andrew Spencer.]

Andrew Spencer is caught in a romance between Jessenia Cruz and Ency Abedin

Andrew Spencer and Jessenia Cruz in ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8 | ABC/Craig Sjodin

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 fans want Andrew Spencer to find love. He’s a beloved cast member on the beach and took an early interest in Teddi Wright. While Andrew was all-in for Teddi, Teddi couldn’t return the same romantic feelings. She self-eliminated without letting him know what was going on, leaving him on the beach to find another woman to connect with.

Now, in week 8, Andrew has two women vying for his attention. He accepted two of Jessenia Cruz’s roses but found himself drawn to newcomer Ency Abedin. Andrew accepted Ency’s date request, upsetting Jessenia. “We’re close to the end of Paradise, so that honestly makes no sense to me,” she said of him going on another date. “I really thought I had a safe space with Andrew, so I think that’s what hurts the most about it all.”

The preview for week 8 part 2 shows more drama between Ency, Jessenia, and Andrew. The whole cast goes out for a night of dancing, and the love triangle engages in a serious conversation that leaves everyone involved in tears.

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8 spoilers: Andrew Spencer self-eliminates

-Andrew got asked on a date by Ency (Clayton’s season) when she arrived. Later, he had to decide between Ency and Jessenia. He couldn’t so he left. Said at reunion things were different once Teddi left. Teddi was not at the reunion taping. — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) November 5, 2022

It looks like the pressure between Ency Abedin and Jessenia Cruz is too much for Andrew Spencer. According to Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 spoilers from Reality Steve, Andrew self-eliminates.

“Andrew got asked on a date by Ency (Clayton’s season) when she arrived,” Reality Steve tweeted. “Later, he had to decide between Ency and Jessenia. He couldn’t so he left. Said at reunion things were different once Teddi left.”

The week 8 part 2 preview likely shows Ency begging Andrew to stay with her, as it seems like he may threaten to leave during the night out with the rest of the cast. “Andrew, please,” Ency says to Andrew with tears in her eyes.

In a voiceover, Andrew says, “My heart’s somewhere else.” To that, Ency breaks down in loud sobs.

“I begged him, I begged him,” she says through tears.

Teddi Wright does not attend the ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ reunion

.@GabrielaWindey and @pilot__rachel are ready to spill all the tea! ☕️ Don't miss #BachelorInParadise tonight and tomorrow at 8/7c on ABC & Stream on Hulu! pic.twitter.com/eor9ADpOip — Bachelor in Paradise (@BachParadise) November 14, 2022

RELATED: ‘Bachelor in Paradise’: Eliza Allegedly ‘Ghosted’ Justin When They Tried to Meet Up Post-Show

In the Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 spoilers shared by Reality Steve, the spoiler guru notes Teddi Wright doesn’t show up to the reunion. It seems unlikely that Teddi and Andrew will get back together after Paradise. Teddi seems completely done with the franchise, and fans shouldn’t expect to see her on any future Bachelor Nation programs.

“Something I’m proud of learning: 1. Leaving environments that are cruel to me and the people around me,” she posted on Instagram after returning from Paradise. “2. Sticking to my boundaries no matter how many times people in authority try to cross them. Excited for this next chapter and what the rest of the year will bring.”

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.