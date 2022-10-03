‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Spoilers: Couples That Form During Episode 2 on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 is here, and fans can’t wait to see what else happens on the beach. The first episode introduced viewers to many of the men and women hoping to find love. So, what will happen during season 8 episode 2, airing on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022? Here’s what to expect out of the new, budding relationships.

[Spoiler alert: Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 spoilers ahead regarding the event in episode 2.]

Fans will see Victoria Fuller enter in Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 Episode 2. Victoria got her start on Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor, and she was an early favorite on the season. Unfortunately, she couldn’t capture Peter’s heart. Now, she’s heading to the beach — and it seems she causes trouble.

The teaser for the episode shows Victoria taking Justin Glaze on a date. Justin and Genevieve Parisi hit it off on the first day of Paradise, and it’s clear Genevieve hoped to take their relationship to the next level. Unfortunately, Victoria may spoil those plans. The teaser shows Justin and Genevieve arguing over his date with Victoria.

So, does Justin give Victoria his rose? According to Bachelor in Paradise spoilers posted to Reddit, he gives his rose to Genevieve after all. Johnny DePhillipo ends up giving his rose to Victoria.

Michael Allio opens up to Sierra Jackson about dating as a widowed father

Michael Allio and Sierra Jackson also connected during the first night of Bachelor in Paradise Season 8. During episode 2, fans will see them deepening their connection. Entertainment Tonight notes Michael opens up to Sierra about dating as a widower and a single father.

“Since my wife passed away, dating is really challenging,” Michael says during a confessional on the show. His wife died in 2019 from cancer. “You know, I get scared. But hopefully, I find that person here.”

While speaking to Sierra, Michael tells her, “This whole thing is so unfamiliar to me. One thing I really am scared of is that I’m not ready.”

“I feel like whoever you do end up choosing, whoever it is, it’s never replacing her,” she tells him. Michael then thanked her for her kind and understanding words.

“I had no idea Sierra and I would have this kind of connection,” Michael says on the show. “I can’t not feel that one.”

Are Sierra and Michael meant to be? Unfortunately, according to Bachelor in Paradise spoilers from Reddit, the couple only lasts until week three. Michael allegedly breaks up with Sierra.

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ spoilers: Who does Romeo Alexander choose?

It’s possible the first rose ceremony doesn’t air until Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 Episode 3, which airs on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. In the meantime, fans will see Romeo Alexander manage his relationships between Jill Chin and Kira Mengistu.

The first episode of the season showed Romeo’s love triangle between Jill and Kira. Ultimately, he seemed to choose Jill over Kira. But a new teaser shows he may not have his decision set in stone.

Bachelor in Paradise spoilers posted to Reddit suggest Romeo initially gives Jill his rose, and Kira gets eliminated. But during week 2, Kira comes back for Romeo — and he leaves with her. This leaves Jill without Romeo moving forward.

