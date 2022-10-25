‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Spoilers: Eliza Allegedly Feels ‘Pressured’ by Rodney to Give Him Her Rose

ABC’s Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 is heating up with the new arrivals after the latest twist. Eliza Isichei caught Rodney Mathews’ eye, and it looks like the couple plans on exploring their relationship further despite Lace Morris’ feelings for Rodney. Unfortunately, it looks like Eliza might leave Rodney high and dry. Here’s what Bachelor in Paradise spoilers state.

[Spoiler alert: Bachelor in Paradise spoilers ahead regarding Rodney Mathews, Eliza Isichei, and Lace Morris.]

Lace Morris, Eliza Isichei, and Rodney Mathews are in a love triangle heading into week 5

Lace Morris and Rodney Mathews in ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8 | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

Bachelor in Paradise spoilers indicate there may be trouble ahead for Rodney Mathews. He and Lace Morris connected early on the show, and it seemed like they hoped to get to know one another and further their relationship. Unfortunately for Lace, a twist threw their relationship for a loop. Eliza Isichei entered the beach while the men and women were separated, allowing Rodney to get some one-on-one time with the new cast member. He discovered he liked her a lot.

While Lace was on another part of the beach far from Rodney and Eliza, she decided to head back to her man to make sure their relationship stood on solid ground. Unfortunately, the situation causes Lace to spiral further. She learns that Rodney and Eliza went on a date. Lace then asks Rodney to talk privately. The previews for Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 Week 5 show Rodney letting Lace down.

“I feel so betrayed,” she says while crying.

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ spoilers: Eliza allegedly feels ‘pressured’ by Rodney, and they both leave

uh-oh…don't miss the aftermath of Split Week starting tonight on #BachelorInParadise. ? pic.twitter.com/dnmDvFbV9b — Bachelor in Paradise (@BachParadise) October 24, 2022

Rodney appears to end his relationship with Lace during Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 Week 5. This gives him the opportunity to get to know Eliza even better. In the best-case scenario, they continue to bond and leave Paradise as an engaged couple.

Unfortunately, Bachelor in Paradise spoilers indicate it’s not happily ever after for the duo. According to spoilers posted to Reddit, Eliza stops feeling love for Rodney sooner rather than later. She allegedly tells him that she feels pressured to continue giving him her rose at the rose ceremonies. Thus, she and Rodney both go home.

It’s unclear exactly when this moment occurs. It seems like it happens at a rose ceremony where the women give the men roses. This appears to be the most likely scenario, as Rodney would get eliminated for not receiving a rose and Eliza would self-eliminate.

Does Lace find love by the ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ finale?

The spark was there from the very beginning ✨ #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/i9OfX9StY5 — Bachelor in Paradise (@BachParadise) October 19, 2022

While Rodney and Eliza don’t end Bachelor in Paradise engaged, what about Lace?

Bachelor in Paradise spoilers posted to Reddit don’t include Lace at the end. This likely means Lace doesn’t receive a rose from any of the men following the recent twist.

Lace might also self-eliminate if she knows she’s headed home after the Rodney breakup. Fans will have to wait and see what happens.

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

