‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Spoilers: Eliza and Rodney Seen Together Post-Show

ABC’s Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 continues to show the existing couples on the beach. So far, Eliza Isichei is caught in a love triangle between Rodney Mathews and Justin Glaze. According to Bachelor in Paradise spoilers, Eliza makes a shocking decision regarding the men — and she was just spotted in public with Rodney after the show.

[Spoiler alert: Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 spoilers ahead regarding Eliza Isichei, Rodney Mathews, and Justin Glaze.]

Eliza Isichei, Rodney Mathews, and Justin Glaze are in a love triangle on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8

Eliza Isichei, Rodney Mathews, and Justin Glaze are involved in a serious love triangle. According to Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 spoilers, it doesn’t turn out well for any of the three cast members.

Justin was eliminated midway through Paradise, but he returned when Eliza hit the beach. Justin hoped to get to know Eliza, though Eliza was already starting to develop a relationship with Rodney. Ultimately, Justin asked Eliza on a date — and she didn’t like Rodney’s reaction. She hoped Rodney would tell her not to go on the date. Instead, he allowed her to do what she wanted, resulting in her believing her connection with Rodney wasn’t as strong as she thought.

Spoilers posted to Reddit note neither of the men ultimately ends up with Eliza by the end of the show. Eliza allegedly gives her rose to Rodney and walks Justin out. She then tells Rodney she felt “pressured” into giving him a rose, and she ends that relationship, too. All three cast members leave.

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ spoilers: Eliza and Rodney were spotted out together

Bachelor in Paradise spoilers note Eliza ends her relationship with Rodney despite giving him a rose. However, there are now rumors that they’re rekindling their romance. An Instagram photo posted to Reddit shows Eliza and Rodney smiling next to each other at the same event. Kira and Johnny also posted photos to Instagram of Rodney and Eliza together.

Is it possible that Eliza and Rodney are trying their relationship in the real world? Fans think they’re likely just hanging out with other Paradise alumni and not trying to rekindle their romance. Additionally, other spoilers note Eliza tried to give things another go with Justin despite the distance between where they live.

“I’ll put it this way: Eliza and Rodney live in LA. Justin lives in Baltimore,” a fan on Reddit wrote. “Per the spoilers, Eliza flew across the country to try again with Justin, but she and Rodney haven’t found time to drive across town and meet up in the five months since filming. That tells me all I need to know.”

Fans want to give Eliza grace for how she handled the love triangle on the show

No matter how true the Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 spoilers are, fans are divided regarding how Eliza handled her situation with Rodney and Justin. When Eliza grew upset with Rodney for not putting up a fight regarding her going on a date with Justin, many fans thought she exhibited a toxic attitude. But now, several fans on Reddit think Eliza should be given more grace given the circumstances.

“Like I know your hands better be COMPLETELY CLEAN top to bottom before you go bringing the hammer down upon Eliza’s mortal sin of having an indelicate break up,” a fan on Reddit wrote.

“Why are people acting like Eliza committed some sort of unpardonable sin?” another fan wrote. “People make mistakes, and it’s not like she cheated or something that egregious. She wanted Rodney to fight for her and she just didn’t communicate it in the right way. I’m rooting for them lol.”

