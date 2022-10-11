‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Spoilers: How Far Does Rodney Get?

ABC’s Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 is in full swing, and Rodney Mathews is ready to go on dates with eligible bachelorettes. Rodney was a fan favorite in Michelle Young’s season, and he failed to capture her heart. Now, plenty of women hope to go on a date with him. So, how far does he get? Here’s what to know.

Rodney Mathews is a hot commodity in ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8 Week 3

‘The Bachelorette’ contestant Rodney Mathews | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

Rodney Mathews is known for his fun-loving personality and unique charm. The teasers for Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 Week 3 show several women hoping to go on a date with him.

“Rodney just lights up a room,” Jill Chin tells the camera. “Lights up a beach.”

“His big, white, pearly teeth and his big smile?” Lace Morris notes. “Rodney is a beacon of hope. He is literally such a gentleman. It’s crazy.”

Given the trailers and Bachelor in Paradise spoilers, it’s easy to see who hopes to connect with Rodney early on. Lace and Jill didn’t form strong connections at the start of Paradise, and they both want to get to know Rodney quite well moving forward.

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ spoilers: How far does Rodney Mathews get?

10/10 would let Rodney light up my life ☀️ #BachelorInParadise is ALL-NEW tonight and tomorrow at 8/7c on ABC! Stream on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/DQLyaZQfbz — Bachelor in Paradise (@BachParadise) October 10, 2022

So, how far does Rodney Mathews get with the women in Paradise? According to Bachelor in Paradise spoilers posted to Reddit, he runs into trouble.

Rodney takes Lace Morris on his first one-on-one date, and Lace gives Rodney her first rose at the rose ceremony. But the following week, their relationship goes awry. Rodney takes an interest in Eliza Isichei when she arrives on the beach, leaving his relationship with Lace in the dust for her. Eliza then gives Rodney her rose, and they’re established as a couple.

A new twist complicates their relationship, though. The twist brings Justin Glaze back to the beach after he’s eliminated, and Eliza becomes interested in pursuing a relationship with him. While Eliza gives Rodney her rose, she then tells him she felt pressured to give him her rose. She then ends their relationship and self-eliminates. Eliza, Rodney, and Justin leave the beach separately the same night.

Would he return for another season? Most likely

The Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 rumors indicate Rodney Mathews experiences a rough end to his time on the beach. Would he return?

We don’t know for sure how Rodney’s feeling after his exit from season 8. But in the past, he’s mentioned he’s open to finding love any way he can. This likely means he’d return or potentially take on the role of the Bachelor. He also participated in The Bachelor Live on Stage tour in the spring of 2022.

“I’m always open to [love],” Rodney told Us Weekly. “I’m really hoping to find it. I think have a weird feeling, I feel like this is my year. I’m going to speak it into existence, manifest it. We’ll see, maybe it is on tour.”

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

