‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Spoilers: Reality Steve Warns Fans to ‘Tread Carefully’ With Scandalous Cast Member Rumor

ABC’s Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 is here, and fans are surprised to see the many cast members hitting the beach. According to Bachelor in Paradise spoilers from Reality Steve, a scandalous rumor regarding a new cast member is circulating. But he’s warning fans to “tread carefully” regarding the context. Here’s what he said.

[Spoiler alert: Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 spoilers ahead regarding Reality Steve’s rumors ahead.]

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8 Week 4 introduces new cast members

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8 cast | ABC/Craig Sjodin

Early Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 spoilers suggested fans would see several new cast members hit the beach during week 4. During week 3, many of the men in Paradise lamented that there weren’t enough women to date. And that’s about to change. The teasers for week 4 show a major twist is coming. Tat twist brings a wealth of new cast members while also dividing up the couples.

Spoilers from Reddit say the new women hitting the beach are Sarah Hamrick, Eliza Isichei, Kate Gallivan, Jessenia Cruz, and Florence Alexandra. The new men hitting the beach are Tyler Norris, Alex Bordyukov, Adam Todd, Rick Leach, and Olu Onajide.

Fans will see the return of Justin Glaze as well. Justin was involved in drama with Genevieve Parisi. The two established a connection early on, but Genevieve found a stronger connection with Aaron Clancy, resulting in Justin heading home.

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8 spoilers: Reality Steve gives fans a warning about a new contestant

For the first time in #BachelorInParadise history, relationships will face the ultimate test. Split Week starts tonight at 8/7c on ABC & Stream on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/X3Q7Qt9iWX — Bachelor in Paradise (@BachParadise) October 17, 2022

According to Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 spoilers from Reality Steve, fans can expect to hear about a scandal from another contestant. During his daily roundup on his podcast posted on Oct. 17, 2022, the spoiler guru warned fans to “tread lightly” regarding rumors that will soon circulate the internet.

“There are some things that came up last week in regards to one of the contestants on this season that I have been asked about numerous times,” Reality Steve said. “I’m going to see what happens tonight on the episode and then I’m just going to just kind of gauge the landscape of everything before I even talk about this.”

“I suggest treading very, very carefully,” he added. “I have held my breath and I have bit my tongue for two months and I’m not going to just run with something because I want to have a story. … Be very careful with what you’re putting out there.”

The spoiler guru said he will address the situation by Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, but likely not before.

Who goes home this week?

Looks like there's trouble in paradise ? pic.twitter.com/CJTMAhk8tf — Bachelor in Paradise (@BachParadise) October 17, 2022

It’s unclear whether the Bachelor in Paradise spoilers and rumors regarding the mystery cast member will be addressed on the show. But it seems likely that we may see the contestant in question exit. So, who’s heading home in season 8 week 4?

Spoilers posted to Reddit note Olu and Rick fail to form connections with any of the women this week, and they’re sent home. Additionally, Peter Izzo, aka Pizza Pete, self-eliminates. Sarah also seemingly self-eliminates due to her grandmother’s death. Additional eliminated contestants include Justin, Alex, Adam, Rodney, and Eliza.

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.

RELATED: ‘Bachelor in Paradise’: What Happened Between Justin and Salley at Stagecoach?