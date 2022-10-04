‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Spoilers: [SPOILER] Self-Eliminates After Contestants Grill Her About Engagement

ABC’s Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 is well underway, and episode 2 will bring even more familiar faces to the beach. According to Bachelor in Paradise spoilers, multiple self-eliminations happen this season — and Salley Carson is one contestant who chooses to go home. Spoilers also note that she self-eliminates after feeling pressured by production to discuss her past engagement. Here’s what’s going on.

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8 Episode 2 introduces Salley Carson

Fans watching Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 Episode 2 will hear more about Salley Carson. Salley got her start on The Bachelor Season 26 and was engaged right before filming for the show began.

A teaser for the upcoming episode of Paradise shows the other women on the beach looking at Salley’s luggage.

“So, I’m getting ready, and I found Salley’s bag, but it’s like, I don’t know who Salley is,” Lace Morris tells the camera. “But, I’m determined to figure that out.”

Lace then heads over to the other women on the beach about Salley’s luggage. The women then collectively decide to open the bag without Salley around. “A ton of people from Bachelor Nation went to Stagecoach, and Salley was all over Justin, Justin was all over Salley,” Genevieve Parisi told the cameras regarding Justin Glaze, her current love interest. “I’m just trying to figure out why Salley’s stuff is here.”

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ spoilers: She reportedly self-eliminates due to production pressures

According to Bachelor in Paradise spoilers posted to Reddit, Salley Carson doesn’t last long on the beach. As quickly as she arrives, she reportedly self-eliminates after feeling pressured to discuss her past engagement.

“Salley has left the show and is on her way back. Very dramatic,” a text regarding Salley’s departure reads, according to a Reddit thread. “Wasn’t happy with how the producers set her up. … Producers had other girls grill her about her ex-fiancé. She didn’t like how it was making her look, so she left.”

Many fans don’t have much sympathy for Salley, though.

“I mean … she broke up with her ex-fiancé a week before Clayton’s season,” a fan on Reddit commented. “Why should she get a free pass for that, it’s an obvious storyline. She should have just waited until next year to go on the show.”

“I’m sorry, but if she went to the beach thinking she was going to get anything but a horrendous edit centered completely on her ex-fiancé … then she is not very bright,” another fan noted.

Why did Salley Carson call off her wedding?

While the Bachelor in Paradise spoilers note Salley Carson’s past gets brought up by the other cast members, why did Salley Carson call off her wedding in the first place?

According to The Sun, Salley’s husband-to-be was not faithful to her. A source told The Sun that Salley ended the engagement. “It was not a mutual decision, Salley ended it,” the source explained. “There was infidelity on his part, he was unfaithful and that’s when things ended for good.”

Some fans watching The Bachelor thought Salley went on the show for fame, but the source noted that’s not the case. “She’s not the kind of person to cancel a $60,000 wedding that her dad paid for to go on a show,” they added. “She was so ready for a husband, a family, and all of that. She was heartbroken.”

