ABC’s Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 is here, and teasers for episode 2 show Victoria Fuller is arriving on the beach. Bachelor Nation fans who watched Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor know Victoria well. So, who does she end up with on the show? Here’s what to know.

[Spoiler alert: Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 spoilers ahead regarding Victoria Fuller.]

Victoria Fuller arrives in ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8 during episode 2

Victoria Fuller | Francisco Roman/Getty Images

The Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 cast is stacked with newcomers to the beach, and fans will see Victoria Fuller enter and meet the rest of the cast in episode 2. Victoria and Peter Weber had a tumultuous relationship during his season of The Bachelor, and while she made it quite far, she eventually went home. Now, it looks like she’s heading to the beach hoping to find love. And she’ll certainly stir the pot.

“Nobody’s more surprised that I’m back here than me,” Victoria told the cameras at the end of episode 1. “But, here I am.”

It looks like Victoria has her sights set on Justin Glaze. “I think Justin is really, really cool,” she said. “I feel like with him, there could be potential for something really fun.”

According to Bachelor in Paradise spoilers posted to Reddit, Victoria picks Justin to go on a one-on-one date, which will surely cause drama between her and Genevieve.

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ spoilers: Who does Victoria Fuller end up with?

Victoria is back on the beach! ? Catch her on #BachelorInParadise TONIGHT at 8/7c on ABC! pic.twitter.com/8Ihg9VpyQR — Bachelor in Paradise (@BachParadise) October 3, 2022

So, who does Victoria Fuller end up with on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8?

According to Bachelor in Paradise spoilers posted to Reddit, Victoria and Justin Glaze don’t work out as a couple. While they go on a one-on-one, Justin gives his rose to Genevieve during the first rose ceremony. But Victoria doesn’t head home. Instead, Johnny DePhillipo gives his first rose to Victoria.

Johnny and Victoria establish a relationship early on and never stray from each other. The spoiler thread notes they continue to give their roses to each other for the remainder of the season even through the twist that threatens all of the existing couple’s relationships. By the end of the season, Victoria and Johnny remain together and get engaged.

Do Justin Glaze and Genevieve Parisi last?

#BachelorInParadise is new x2! Visit the beach tonight and tomorrow at 8/7c on ABC and Stream on Hulu! pic.twitter.com/dMzA0tIxz8 — Bachelor in Paradise (@BachParadise) October 3, 2022

While Victoria Fuller and Johnny DePhillipo manage to find each other on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8, what about Genevieve Parisi and Justin Glaze? The teasers show Genevieve isn’t happy with Victoria for taking Justin on a date, but given the Bachelor in Paradise spoilers, it’s clear she wins Justin’s heart for the first rose ceremony. Do Justin and Genevieve last?

Unfortunately, the couple doesn’t last. Justin gives Genevieve his first rose, but Genevieve doesn’t give Justin hers. The spoilers posted to Reddit note Genevieve gives her first rose to Aaron Clancy during week 2. Aaron likely enters during week 2 and picks Genevieve for his date, solidifying their bond. Justin then heads home during week 2.

Past rumors suggest Aaron and Genevieve have crossed paths before, so we’ll be curious to see if either of them brings this up when Aaron hits the beach.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.

RELATED: ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8 Spoilers: The Couples After the First Rose Ceremony