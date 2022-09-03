‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Star Genevieve Parisi Allegedly Hooked Up With ‘The Challenge’ Star Johnny ‘Bananas’

Genevieve Parisi made a splash during her time on Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor, and she’s reportedly heading to the beach for Bachelor in Paradise Season 8. She also might’ve had an interest in Aaron Clancy from Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette. Now, new rumors suggest she and Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio from MTV’s The Challenge hooked up. Here’s what’s going on.

Genevieve Parisi from ‘The Bachelor’ and Johnny ‘Bananas’ Devenanzio from ‘The Challenge’ allegedly hooked up

Shanae Ankney and Genevieve Parisi on ‘The Bachelor’ | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

Genevieve Parisi is well-known for her intense dislike of Shanae Ankney. The two verbally duked it out on Clayton Echard’s season, and during the Women Tell All special, Shanae accused Genevieve of contacting Aaron Clancy immediately after she left the show. “After I got eliminated, I couldn’t eat, I couldn’t sleep. I’ve lost weight. And then, when you get eliminated, you go home and f*** Aaron from Katie’s season,” Shanae stated. Genevieve vehemently denied the claims.

According to the Bachelor Party podcast, Genevieve hooked up with someone outside of Bachelor Nation. She and Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio, who’s well-known for his many wins on MTV’s The Challenge, allegedly had a fling.

“I heard something about Genevieve,” a clip from the podcast posted to Reddit states. “Genevieve has hooked up with our colleague, [John] Bananas.”

“Funny this comes up now; Bananas was just on Mark Long’s podcast and said that he was an eyelash away from doing Bachelor in Paradise,” a fan on Reddit wrote.

Johnny ‘Bananas’ Devenanzio and Morgan Willett broke up after he allegedly cheated

Johnny Bananas and Morgan Willett split nearly two years after meeting on #TheChallenge. https://t.co/Pf7nHjW7ru — Us Weekly (@usweekly) September 27, 2021

It doesn’t look like Genevieve Parisi and Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio planned to have any lasting relationship post-hookup. Before Genevieve entered the picture, Johnny and Morgan Willett dated. They met on MTV’s The Challenge in 2019 and broke up in October 2021 after Johnny allegedly cheated.

“This past week has been difficult,” Morgan wrote on her Instagram Stories at the time. “The person I truly loved more than anything else cheated on me and I found out and I had to leave. I don’t know what else to say, but I physically hurt.”

Morgan later elaborated on the situation. She knew he cheated after he changed the sheets on their bed. “They were not put back,” she told the FML Talk podcast, according to People. “They were just taken out of the washing machine and clean sheets were ready to be put back on. I don’t know what made me think, ‘Something is so wrong right now … he’s hungover and he just picked me up. He said he wasn’t out that late. Why? Nothing else is being cleaned.'”

Genevieve Parisi reportedly joins the ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8 cast

Just when you think the summer fun is done…ours has only just begun. ? Get ready for the #BachelorInParadise premiere Sept 27 on ABC and Stream on Hulu! pic.twitter.com/lwem3dUmQf — Bachelor in Paradise (@BachParadise) August 30, 2022

While Genevieve Parisi and Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio hooked up in the recent past, it looks like Genevieve wants to find love. She reportedly joins the Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 cast, and has a lot of screentime in the new trailer.

The new trailer also shows her with Aaron Clancy. It looks like she and Aaron develop more of a relationship on-screen despite her denying in the past that she and Aaron were nothing but friends. We can’t wait to see where their relationship goes.

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 premieres on Sept. 27, 2022, on ABC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.

RELATED: ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8 Spoilers: Fans Shouldn’t Pity Tyler Norris