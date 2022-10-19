‘Bachelor in Paradise’: Why the Twist Didn’t Apply to Michael Allio

ABC’s Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 Week 4 featured a major twist. While romance blossomed, the men and women were separated for new men and women to enter the beach and possibly break up the existing romances. Oddly enough, Michael Allio and Danielle Maltby were unaffected by the twist — but why?

The ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8 twist separated the existing couples

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 has been off to a slow start for many of the cast members, but a few close connections formed early on. Brandon Jones and Serene Russell were solid from day one, and Genevieve Parisi started to form a close connection with Aaron Clancy. Unfortunately, the existing couples were split during week 4 due to a new twist.

The twist removed the women from the beach and put them in a separate location from the men. While separated, five new women entered to meet the men, and five new men entered to meet the women. Fans of Love Island will find the twist familiar, as it’s very similar to the Casa Amor twist on the show.

The five new women entering were Sarah Hamrick, Kate Gallivan, Eliza Isichei, Jessenia Cruz, and Florence Moerenhout. Tyler Norris, Alex Bordyukov, Adam Todd, Rick Leach, and Olu Onajide entered for the men.

Why did Michael Allio and Danielle Maltby get away unscathed? The answer lies with producers

When the women had to leave the beach during the Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 twist, one couple got away unscathed. Before Jesse Palmer introduced the twist, Danielle Maltby entered the beach. She quickly moved to talk to Michael Allio who recently dumped Sierra Jackson, and she invited him on a date. Danielle and Michael connected due to their shared history of grief.

Oddly enough, Danielle and Michael still got to spend ample time together while the twist occurred. So, why didn’t production separate the new lovebirds like they separated the other couples?

Michael has been getting a sensational edit during this season of Paradise, and it’s very likely that he would’ve been sent home during the next rose ceremony if he didn’t spend time with Danielle. Viewers heard his backstory regarding the death of his wife, and many fans rooted for him to find love. Separating him during the Casa Amor twist likely would’ve sent him home.

There’s additional speculation that suggests production wanted Michael to continue dating Sierra until Danielle came to the beach. Then, the twist would’ve separated Michael from Sierra, and Danielle could’ve established a connection with Michael, resulting in major on-screen drama. But, because Sierra chose to go home early, production likely asked Danielle to step in early.

Many fans suspect there’s ‘favoritism’ going on

Would other Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 cast members get the same opportunity that Michael Allio and Danielle Maltby had? Many fans suspect production continues to favor Michael finding love, thus allowing him to escape the twist.

“Reality Steve says that Michael and Danielle don’t have to participate in the switch when they get back from their date because production is considering Danielle a part of the ‘new group of women,'” a fan on Reddit wrote. “Steve points out the blatant favoritism they’re giving Michael this season of the show and how it’s not fair.”

“She was supposed to be in Casa Amor but they brought her early because he was gonna go home,” another fan guessed. “You can’t change my mind.”

“Reminder that this isn’t the first time producers have shown blatant favoritism and won’t be the last,” yet another fan wrote.

