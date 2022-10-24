‘Bachelor in Paradise’: Victoria Fuller Cheating Rumors From Reality Steve, Explained

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 fans are rooting for Victoria Fuller and Johnny DePhillipo. Victoria got her start on Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor, and Johnny DePhillipo chased Gabby Windey’s heart on The Bachelorette. While Victoria and Johnny hit it off on the beach, rumors suggest Victoria cheated on Johnny and headed to Italy on vacation with Greg Grippo.

[Spoiler alert: Bachelor in Paradise spoilers ahead regarding Victoria Fuller and Johnny DePhillipo.]

Is Victoria Fuller in a relationship? Early ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ spoilers said yes

Currently, on Bachelor in Paradise, Victoria Fuller and Johnny DePhillipo are a solid couple. The two met each other early on the show, and the other cast members haven’t threatened their bond. Given how the lovebirds progressed on their journey on the beach, fans can see them completely falling in love and engaged by the show’s end.

So, does Victoria Fuller get engaged on Bachelor in Paradise? According to spoilers posted to Reddit, Johnny gets down on one knee and proposes, and Victoria accepts. They leave the beach as an engaged couple.

Unfortunately, new rumors from Reality Steve suggest the couple’s no longer together. Reality Steve shared on his Daily Roundup that he received a direct message on Sept. 15, 2022, stating Johnny and Victoria were no longer together.

Rumors suggest Victoria Fuller cheated on Johnny DePhillipo with Greg Grippo

Current Bachelor in Paradise rumors suggest Victoria Fuller and Johnny DePhillipo are no longer together — but that’s not all. Reality Steve notes a fan on TikTok posted footage that looked like Victoria and Greg Grippo together on vacation in Italy. Additional rumors state Victoria cheated on Johnny twice in their relationship with Greg.

Reality Steve says he can’t verify the cheating rumors. While the spoiler guru says he has strong sources, he doesn’t have direct proof of this occurring, thus he doesn’t want to state it as fact. “I’m not saying it’s not true, I’m just saying I don’t know,” Steve stated. As for what he can say with confidence, he knows Victoria and Johnny haven’t been together since early September 2022.

“As for the picture in Italy, I’m not convinced that that is Victoria, I’m not convinced that is Greg, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t,” he added. ” … If we find out that wasn’t Greg and Victoria in Italy, that doesn’t mean the first two things aren’t true, which are, Victoria and Johnny are done, and Victoria and Greg have something going on. Talking, dating, hooking up, whatever. Did she cheat on Johnny with Greg? I don’t know.”

When is the ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ finale?

Fans can expect to hear more about Victoria Fuller, Johnny DePhillipo, and Greg Grippo during the Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 reunion. Reality Steve stated the reunion tapes on Nov. 4, 2022. He believes the producers will bring it up to the exes.

“We’re going to find out what happens at that taping, I’m sure,” he stated on the Daily Roundup. “The most solid thing you can run with is Victoria and Johnny are broken up. And I think there’s a lot of signs that point to Victoria and Greg have something going on.”

The Bachelor in Paradise two-night finale event begins on Nov. 21, 2022, and ends on Nov. 22, 2022.

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

