‘Bachelor in Paradise’: Are Victoria Fuller and Greg Grippo Together Now?

Fans watching ABC’s Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 are keeping up with Victoria Fuller and Johnny DePhillipo’s drama. They have a strong connection on the show, but rumors suggest they didn’t last long in the real world. So, are Victoria and Greg Grippo together now? Here’s what to know after the Bachelor in Paradise reunion.

[Spoiler alert: Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 reunion spoilers ahead regarding Victoria Fuller and Greg Grippo.]

Johnny DePhillipo and Victoria Fuller | ABC/Craig Sjodin

Victoria Fuller and Johnny DePhillipo get engaged in ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8

Johnny DePhillipo and Victoria Fuller seem like the perfect match in Bachelor in Paradise Season 8. While Johnny wasn’t ready to get engaged while competing on The Bachelorette, his relationship with Victoria changed everything for him. Going into the Bachelor in Paradise finale and reunion, he reflected on his time on the show and how it changed him.

“When I met you, you kinda flipped my whole world upside down,” he told her. “It scares me because now, the more we hang out and the more I spend time with you, I really can’t imagine life without you.”

In a preview for the finale, he’s seen holding a ring. According to spoilers, Johnny gets down on one knee and asks for Victoria’s hand in marriage. “Obviously I’m nervous, but it’s just like, take that leap because so much of you wants this,” he says. “And if it has to be with anyone, I’m so happy it’s with Victoria.”

Are Victoria Fuller and Greg Grippo together after the ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8 reunion?

It's all come down to this. ?? Don't miss the #BachelorInParadise Finale tonight at 8/7c on ABC & Stream on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/D4wlIUzKVK — Bachelor in Paradise (@BachParadise) November 22, 2022

Fans keeping up with spoilers regarding the Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 reunion know Johnny DePhillipo and Victoria Fuller don’t last. They allegedly broke up in September 2022. Then, Victoria was spotted in Italy with Greg Grippo, which sparked rumors of romance (and cheating).

So, are Victoria and Greg still together following the reunion? They very much are. Nick Viall posted a TikTok in early November 2022 that showed Victoria and Greg together playing games at his place. Serena Pitt, Joe Amabile, and Nick’s girlfriend were also there.

Even more recently, Victoria left clues that she and Greg are thriving in their post-Paradise romance. On Nov. 21, 2022, she posted a photo to her Instagram Stories of her and Greg’s hands holding beers while at a Nashville Predators ice hockey game. She posted another photo to Instagram of her and Greg’s hands two days prior.

Greg Grippo makes an appearance during the reunion

Tonight, it's a #BachelorInParadise finale you do not want to miss. Watch at 8/7c on ABC & Stream on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/1RgYuJNJlT — Bachelor in Paradise (@BachParadise) November 22, 2022

Victoria Fuller will face criticism for her romance with Greg Grippo head-on during the Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 reunion. The preview for the reunion shows Greg is there — and host Jesse Palmer asks Victoria if she and Greg are officially dating. Considering Greg appears, we fully expect her to say yes.

“Greg Grippo WAS there,” Reality Steve verified on Twitter. “Johnny came out first. Then they brought Victoria out to join him. Then Victoria and Greg by themselves.”

Now that Victoria and Greg are making their relationship official with Bachelor Nation, we expect to see more photos of them together on social media.

