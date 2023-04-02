‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Villain Jordan Kimball Reveals Why He Can’t Watch the Series – ‘Everyone Wants to Knock People’

Jordan Kimball wasn’t exactly embraced by Bachelor Nation when we went looking for love on The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise. And while he emerged victorious on Bachelor in Paradise Season 5, he was generally remembered as more of a franchise villain.

Since his last Bachelor appearance, Kimball has married, and he and his wife Christina will welcome their first baby, a boy, in a few months. He reflected on the series with Showbiz Cheat Sheet during a Supermodels Unlimited event, admitting that he no longer watches the show, sharing that the negativity has grown too intense.

Why doesn’t Jordan Kimball watch ‘The Bachelor’ series?

“I haven’t watched it in a few years. But I wrote for Life & Style Weekly for a little bit. I kept up with them for a while,” The Bachelorette star said. “But now I just feel like people are getting trained to go on and it’s everyone just wants to knock the people. And it’s kind of exhausting for me to keep up with it because I keep up with it from a social media standpoint.”

“I would say I kind of left at the top,” Kimball laughed. “We did break ratings on Bachelor in Paradise Season 6. I’m not going to say I left at the top. But I left at the peak of what it was. And the time that I went on and the time that I exited, I now have taken every day since then and have shown people who I am every day.”

Jordan isn’t sure ‘The Bachelor’ is still a ‘lucrative’ show for contestants

Acknowledging that he was a Bachelor villain, Kimball strives to show fans who he truly is.

“That can’t be stripped from me. And it’s been a true joy to do that and show people who I am,” he said. “When you go on the show, you should be looking for love. And now I’ve got a wife, and we’ve got a baby on the way.”

“People get to see that and are like, ‘This guy, I had him figured out wrong.’ And, you know, if someone is uninterested with someone on a TV show, that’s OK,” Kimball said. “Because I can go on a date years ago and sit across from someone to be uninterested not on TV!”

He wondered if the series is beneficial for Bachelor contestants at this point. “I’m not sure if it’s lucrative for people to go on the show anymore. So, for me to watch it, it’s like, well, that’s probably a nice person, but by tomorrow their social media is going to have a lot of negative comments,” he said. “And I just wish people would give the contestants a chance. You know, they’re young people. They’ve never had this kind of exposure, most likely. And I haven’t caught up with it in a while just because it’s just got kind of weird.”

Jordan Kimball reveals baby name

In the meantime, he looks forward to the birth of his son and spending more time at home. Kimball even revealed what the couple plans to name their son.

“I am really looking forward to having Mr. Thomas Austin,” he said. “I’ll have him swaddled in my little pouch here, and go on walks with the pups. And I just can’t wait to have a son in front of me and my backpack on. Just doing dad stuff. I can’t wait.”