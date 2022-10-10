‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Week 3 Spoilers: Does Genevieve Choose Aaron or Justin?

Bachelor Nation fans are excited to see what comes next in ABC’s Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 Week 3. The show’s beginning showed Genevieve Parisi going after Justin Glaze, and Justin’s date with Victoria Fuller threatened their connection. Aaron Clancy and Genevieve are now connecting, threatening everything she and Justin had built. Who does she choose? Here are the Bachelor in Paradise spoilers for week 3.

[Spoiler alert: Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 Week 3 spoilers regarding Aaron and Genevieve ahead.]

Genevieve Parisi is stuck in a love triangle between Aaron Clancy and Justin Glaze

James Bonsall, Shanae Ankney, Genevieve Parisi, and Aaron Clancy | ABC/Craig Sjodin

Genevieve Parisi and Justin Glaze hit it off at the start of Bachelor in Paradise Season 8. Within the first day, they established their relationship, though they both seemed open to exploring other options. When Victoria Fuller entered Paradise, she asked Justin on a date, throwing Genevieve into disarray. Justin went on the date and had a fabulous time with Victoria, further causing Genevieve to question her connection.

Ultimately, Justin decided he wanted to pursue his relationship with Genevieve despite his spark with Victoria. Victoria then connected with Johnny DePhillipo, and Johnny gave her his first rose.

Now, heading into week 3, the tables are turning once more. Bachelor in Paradise spoilers indicate there could be trouble ahead for Justin and Genevieve now that Aaron Clancy is around.

“I haven’t been in a love triangle and I have to choose,” a voiceover from Genevieve states in the preview for week 3. The footage then shows her and Justin kissing with Aaron in the background.

“I just saw them kiss,” Aaron says.

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ spoilers: Who does Genevieve Parisi choose in week 3?

Genevieve Parisi speaking to Jesse Palmer in ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8 | ABC/Craig Sjodin

So, who does Genevieve Parisi pick in Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 Week 3?

According to Bachelor in Paradise spoilers posted to Reddit, Genevieve chooses Aaron Clancy. It seems her relationship with Justin Glaze isn’t strong enough. This ultimately sends Justin home — but there’s a twist. Justin returns later on due to a twist in the game, which will surely throw Genevieve for a loop.

“It made me really kind of look and see — is there potentially something [there] or why not give it a shot? We’re both on the beach, that’s what it’s for,” Aaron explained to Us Weekly. “I definitely figured, ‘Why not?’”

Fans watching the show won’t be too surprised to see Genevieve and Aaron connecting on the beach. Rumors circulated in the past that the duo had romantically connected after Clayton Echard’s season, though both parties denied this.

Does she make it to the end of ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8?

Just another week in paradise ? pic.twitter.com/Tdtan6lqwZ — Bachelor in Paradise (@BachParadise) October 7, 2022

While Genevieve Parisi gives her first rose to Aaron Clancy in Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 Week 3, do they last?

Despite Justin Glaze returning, Bachelor in Paradise spoilers from Reddit note Genevieve and Aaron do last until the end. The couple gives each other their roses starting week 3 all the way to the end, and they reportedly finish the show together. Unfortunately, they reportedly broke up after the show ended. We’ll be curious to see what led to their breakup post-show and if there’s any chance for reconciliation.

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

