Bachelor Nation’s Sweetest Moments of 2022

2022 has been another dramatic year in the world of Bachelor Nation. There was happiness as well as heartbreak, and fans couldn’t get enough. The Bachelor, Clayton Echard did not show his best self and left two women not just sad, but mad as hell.

They say living well is the best revenge, which was true for both Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia. They left Echard in the dust when they became the first co-Bachelorettes. Their season was also not without drama. Although they were each engaged when they left their season, neither relationship went very far.

Serene Russell and Brandon Jones | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

Then there was Bachelor in Paradise, which was almost chaotic. Almost everyone on the beach was crying at one point. But Bachelor Nation also had a nicer side in 2022. The following are some sweetest moments they gave us this year.

Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia became besties

Echard not only broke up with Recchia and Windey, but he also broke up with both of them at the same time. He seemed to take the easy way out for himself so that he didn’t have to go through it twice.

But that became the beginning of a beautiful friendship. When Jesse Palmer announced that the two would be co-Bachelorettes, you could see not only how excited they both were but also how happy they were for each other.

Many wondered how things would work out for two Bachelorettes. Would there be jealousy? Would they fight over the same men? Would they backstab each other? The answers are no, no, and no. This twosome became the best of friends while doing the show together.

They supported and loved each other throughout the season. They would even reconsider a man if he treated the other poorly. It was great to see a true friendship shine through all the drama of the series.

Jordan Vandergriff thanks Rachel Recchia after being sent home

Recchia’s first one-on-one date was with Jordan Vandergriff, a race car driver from Alpharetta, Georgia. They seemed like a great match, with Recchia being a pilot. He told her, “I came here for you,” to clarify early on, he was not also pursuing Windey. Their date was an experience in zero gravity, where they shared a kiss. At dinner, he opened up to her about his family.

Unfortunately, Recchia did not feel a spark, and she tearfully let him go. After the episode aired, Vandergriff shared a picture of them on Instagram along with a post, “@pilot.rachel, Thank you. Thank you for giving us a chance. Thank you for following your heart. Thank you for being a beautiful person, inside and out.”

He continued with, “I am eternally grateful to have had the opportunity to get to know you and play a little part in your journey to find your forever. I wish you nothing but happiness and LOVE! As for me, this journey we call life.. continues.”

Brandon Jones and Serene Russell were 1 of the cutest couples from ‘Bachelor in Paradise’

Brandon Jones left Michelle Young’s season heartbroken. He was one of the final two but was ultimately sent home. Serene Russell made it to hometowns on Echard’s season but was sent home after she told him she loved him. The two appeared on the beach of Bachelor in Paradise, and it was love at first sight.

With chaos all around them, their relationship was drama-free, and they were just so happy being together. The sweetest moment between this couple was the arrival of Russell on their one-on-one date. Brandon actually cried as she walked toward him because he was in awe of her beauty and his feelings for her — and it was clear he felt extra lucky to be on a date with his future wife.

Another beautiful moment came after “split week.” While everyone around them was worried and upset, they both remained calm, knowing that they would remain faithful. Their hug when they were finally reunited made everyone smile. The happy couple got engaged during the finale. They are now happily planning their wedding.

Michael Allio tells Danielle Maltby he loves her

Michael Allio did not win the heart of Katie Thurston, but this single widowed dad won the hearts of Bachelor Nation. Fans loved Allio, and some were even hoping he would be the next Bachelor. He was not, but he did arrive on Bachelor in Paradise.

He was the oldest guy on the beach, as he liked to point out. He had an early fling with Sierra Jackson but ended things when he didn’t feel as strongly as she did. Just when he was sure he would be leaving the beach, Danielle Maltby arrived.

The two knew each other online but never met in person. Sadly, they both had lost someone they loved, which bonded them right away. The relationship grew stronger than just that connection, and soon they were one of the happiest couples on the beach. In the end, they left the beach together but not engaged.

That was not the end of their story. On the Bachelor in Paradise Reunion, Allio told Maltby that he loved her for the first time in front of millions of people. She was completely shocked but said it right back to him. This wonderful couple is still together, and Maltby is bonding with Allio’s son James and moving to Ohio to be closer to them.