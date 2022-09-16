Before ‘Game of Thrones,’ Richard Madden Barely Had Enough Money for 1 Meal a Day

Game of Thrones was a game-changing show for just about everyone involved. From series creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss to stars such as Emilia Clarke and Kit Harrington, the HBO fantasy drama will likely always be a career high point for all.

But long before Game of Thrones reined in viewers (and divided fans), it gave actors like Richard Madden their big breaks. Here’s where Madden was just before landing the show.

Game of Thrones star Richard Madden at Comic-Con 2012 | Joe Scarnici/FilmMagic

Richard Madden played Robb Stark on ‘Game of Thrones’

For the first three seasons of Game of Thrones, Madden played Robb Stark, the eldest son of Eddard Stark (Sean Bean) and Catelyn Stark (Michelle Fairley). The Stark family, of course, was particularly integral to the early seasons of the show. But as fans know, Game of Thrones characters usually meet grisly ends.

Madden was one of many cast members to exit the show toward the end of Season 3 with the infamous “Red Wedding” episode. Although Robb met an untimely death, the actor who played him has since said he’s “thankful” he left the show when he did. Being on Game of Thrones offered a tremendous career boost, leaving him with the freedom to pursue other roles.

Richard Madden reacts to Robb Stark’s death scene during the Red Wedding #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/GHR3vXMGGw — GoT Facts & News (@Thrones_Facts) February 3, 2020

What was Richard Madden doing before ‘Game of Thrones’?

In a 2019 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Madden revealed more details about the state of his career before Game of Thrones. Stating that he was living off roughly $5 a day, Madden lucked out by getting a fateful phone call.

“I had two options,” the now-36-year-old explained. “I could either buy one meal or a newspaper and a pint. So it went the other way usually. Then I got that phone call [for Game of Thrones]. I was on my last month’s rent and then got that phone call, which was great, and asked my agent for an advance. And that helped me get through the next month’s rent.”

Once Game of Thrones premiered, Madden’s financial struggle wasn’t a concern. The actor was in the right place at the right time. Although he only appeared in three of the show’s eight seasons, Madden’s career has flourished outside of Westeros.

RELATED: 3 ‘Game of Thrones’ Fan Theories That Actually Came True

Richard Madden has kept busy since leaving ‘Game of Thrones’

After leaving Robb Stark behind, Madden has appeared in many movies and television series. On the TV side, he most notably earned rave reviews and a Golden Globe Award for his role in the 2018 series Bodyguard. And he’s appeared in hit movies such as 2015’s live-action Cinderella, 2019’s Rocketman, and 2021’s Marvel Studios film Eternals.

Next up, Madden is working on a sci-fi drama called Citadel, co-created by Joe and Anthony Russo (Avengers: Endgame). The series also stars Priyanka Chopra, Stanley Tucci, and many others. Though no release date has been revealed, Citadel will release on Amazon Prime Video when the time comes.

RELATED: 3 ‘Game of Thrones’ Spinoffs Fans Want to See, According to Reddit